Twitter goes crazy as Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal at Olympics 2021

India has opened its medal tally with a silver in weightlifting at the 2021 Olympics. India's Mirabai Chanu made the whole country proud by displaying tremendous confidence in all her lifts. This makes her only the second Indian since Karnam Malleshwari to win a medal in weightlifting. She is also the first Indian ever to win a medal on the opening day of an Olympic event. Here are a few details of what transpired during the event.
Mirabai Chanu lifts India to glory at the Olympics 2021
Mirabai Chanu was oozing with confidence for all her lifts during the event. She executed an 87 kg lift in the snatch. Her dominance in the clean and jerk is no secret. The Manipur resident executed a 115 kg lift in her 2nd attempt to bring home the silver. Chanu succeeded in her first two lifts in the snatch event but failed in her third attempt. Her 110 and 115kg lift in clean and jerk helped her finish second behind China's Hoi Zhihui.
The Chinese weightlifter completed all her lifts to perfection. Zhihui broke several Olympic records on her way to the gold medal. She first executed a 94 kg lift in snatch and then went on to lift 116kg in the clean and jerk to combine for 210 kg.
Twitter reacts to Mirabai Chanu's brilliance
Mirabai won the medal for India after a string of disappointing results from other athletes from the country earlier in the day. The Indian fans expressed all their love and appreciation for the weightlifter on Twitter.
