Sports Ministry appoints Aveenash Pandoo as India’s first weightlifting High-Performance Director

Aveenash Pandoo of Mauritius has been appointed as the first High-Performance Director (HPD) for weightlifting in India until the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Sports Ministry has approved the appointment of the Mauritian HPD keeping in mind the preparations for the upcoming Olympics as well as other major international weightlifting events.

The Sports Authority of India’s Foreign Coach Selection Committee made the decision along with Indian Weightlifting Federation officials.

Speaking about his appointment Aveenash Pandoo said:

“I am confident that I will deliver an impeccable performance. I will bring my best experience to the youth and junior areas to assist in best identification and develop the performance."

According to the Sports Authority of India, Aveenash's annual salary will be USD 54,000 (approx 40.50 lakh INR). The 46-year-old has over two decades of experience in coaching.

Aveenash has coached athletes in South Africa and Indonesia. Under his guidance, two Indonesian weightlifters clinched medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"Aveenash Pandoo's appointment will provide much-needed impetus"- IWLF president Sahdev Yadav

The main reason behind the appointment of HPD Aveenash is for unearthing raw talent and working on the development of junior weightlifters in the country. This step has been taken to create a strong coaching structure to help India produce international champions.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) have identified the areas that need to be assessed. Departments that need to be worked on include devising a training program and the introduction of a scientific monitoring system for NCOE athletes, designing a long-term athlete development pathway and several other areas.

While talking about Aveenash Pandoo's appointment, Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav stated that weightlifting will get much-needed momentum. IWLF president Sahdev Yadav told PTI;

“Mr. Pandoo, who comes with rich experience, will give a real push to the junior development program in the SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) across the country with systematic training and monitoring mechanism."

