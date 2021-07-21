Tokyo Olympics 2020: Missing Ugandan weightlifter found, Japan Police trying to find his motive

Weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko, who went missing, has been found by the Japanese police. Ssekitoleko had just left a note in his hotel at Izumisano before he went missing. His note said that he wanted to stay in Japan and find work. The 20-year-old weightlifter was just made aware that he would not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This could be the reason why he took such a step.

Ugandan weightlifter Julius Sekitoleko has gone missing from his hotel near an athletic training camp with a week from the opening of the Tokyo Games.He's one of the 9 Ugandans stationed in Izumisano a town in Japan with hopes of taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.#CapitalSports pic.twitter.com/auP3bY4QOj — Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) July 16, 2021

Weightlifter denied trip to Tokyo Olympics

Julius Ssekitoleko had arrived with the Ugandan contingent on June 19. Post his arrival, Ssekitoleko was told that he did not meet the Olympic standards in the latest international rankings.

Officials thought something was wrong when the weightlifter didn't make it to the daily testing. Later they found just a note in his room, as he had left the facility . He was found in Mie prefecture, which is 105 miles east of the hotel. After talking to him, the police official confirmed that he had traveled to Nagoya in Central Japan. He later moved to nearby Gifu prefecture, and then south to Mie. He is being interviewed by the police to understand what exactly happened since he fled from the hotel in Izumisano.

Official statement on the whole scenario

The Ugandan Embassy in #Japan has said the weightlifter who absconded from a #Tokyo2020 training camp - now found - could return home as soon as tomorrow. Any issues will be "handled appropriately" on his return to #Uganda, a statement saidhttps://t.co/Wkv5TRzMPv @Tokyo2020 — insidethegames (@insidethegames) July 20, 2021

Uganda's Olympic Committee released an official statement. In this, it was mentioned that Ssekitoleko had arrived in Japan before he was even confirmed a place at the Tokyo Olympics. It was on July 5 that the International Weightlifting Federation had informed him that he had not made it to the Olympics. The UOC had made all preparations for him and his coach to fly back to Uganda on July 20.

Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello, told AFP:

"we are working with Japan's government to get the facts surrounding the weightlifters' disappearance and how he got accredited. As a government we have already apologised to the government of Japan on the disappearance of the weightlifter.It was unacceptable conduct and treachery."

COVID-19 cases in the Ugandan contingent

The Ugandan contingent had arrived on June 19 at the Narita International Airport. Upon their arrival, one member had tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately quarantined while the rest of the members were allowed to travel. However, just days after that a second member tested positive as well. Later on, it was revealed that both the members were infected with the delta variant.

