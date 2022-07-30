WATCH: Gururaja Poojary's stunning 151 kg lift earns him CWG 2022 bronze medal

Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal and India’s second at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 30.

Gururaja, competing in the men's 61 kg weightlifting event, lifted a personal best to land himself a medal. This was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55 kg category.

Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad won the gold medal while Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won the silver medal in the same event as Gururaja.

Both Gururaja and Muhamad created records. While Muhamad set a new CWG record, lifting a total of 285 kg (127 kg snatch and 158 kg C&J), Gururaja rewrote his personal best, lifting a total of 269 kg (118 kg snatch and 151 kg C&J). Baru lifted a total of 273 kg.

WATCH: Gururaja Poojary's lift in Clean and Jerk

India's Gururaja Poojary was neck-to-neck in the competition with Canada's Youri Simard. The Canadian lifted 149 kg in his final C&J attempt, which left Gururaja Poojary to lift 151 kg in his final chance.

The versatile weightlifter, from Udupi in Karnataka, lifted 151 kg and was elated after the buzzer went off.

Watch the thrilling video below:

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73

India now have a Silver and a Bronze @Nitin_sachin @sports_tak Another one, this time a bronze in 61kg Weightlifting for GururajaIndia now have a Silver and a Bronze #CWG2022 Another one, this time a bronze in 61kg Weightlifting for Gururaja 🇮🇳🇮🇳 India now have a Silver and a Bronze #CWG2022 @Nitin_sachin @sports_tak https://t.co/utEIpIflxW

This is Gururaja Poojary's second CWG medal. The weightlifter won a silver medal in the men’s 56 kg category at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast.

Simard lifted 140 kg in his first C&J attempt while Gururaja responded with a 144 kg lift. Simard then lifted 145 kg with his second attempt while Gururaja had a successful 148 kg lift.

The Canadian upped the ante and lifted 149 kg in his third attempt, taking his total to 268 kg, leaving the Indian to lift 151 kg to win a medal. Gururaja responded to the challenge brilliantly and won the bronze medal.

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur at #CWG2022

The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable.



Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come.

#Cheer4India With a Bronze at Men’s 61 kg weightlifting, P Gururaja brings more glories homeat #B2022 The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable.Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come. With a Bronze at Men’s 61 kg weightlifting, P Gururaja brings more glories home🇮🇳 at #B2022 #CWG2022The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable. Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come.#Cheer4India https://t.co/mL9HCrksdt

When and where to watch CWG 2022 in India?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.

The Commonwealth Games will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

