Watch: Mirabai Chanu gets emotional on the podium after winning India's first gold medal at CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu defended her Commonwealth Games weightlifting 49kg category title in style by clinching India's first gold medal at the ongoing CWG 2022 on July 30.

The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist lifted a total of 201kg (88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean & jerk) to rewrite a new Commonwealth Games record in the process.

Mirabai rewrote the Commonwealth Championships and CWG record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift.

Watch: Mirabai Chanu gets emotional on podium

Such a win was bound to be engulfed with emotions and Mirabai Chanu did get a little emotional on the podium when the Indian National Anthem was being played.

Watch the video here:

Chanu's first attempt in snatch was comfortable before she lifted 88kg in the second before leaving 90kg for the third and final attempt. She was unable to record a new personal best but still went into the clean and jerk with a 12kg advantage over her rivals.

In the clean & jerk, Mirabai lifted 109kg comfortably on her first attempt before going for 113kg in the second. She did not risk matching her world record of 119kg and went for 115 kg in her final lift, but missed.

