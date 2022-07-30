Watch: Moment when Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at CWG 2022; breaks Commonwealth Games record 

India's Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal when she steamrollered past her opponents in the women's 49kg category on July 30.

Mirabai lifted a total of 201kg (88kg snatch, 113kg in clean&jerk) to win in style. In the process, she also set a new Commonwealth Games record.

The second-best weightlifter, Ranaivosoa Marie Hanitra Roilya of Mauritius, was behind by a distance with a total lift of 172 kg (76kg snatch, 96 kg clean & jerk).

Mirabai started on a brilliant note with an 84kg attempt on her first try. With her successful second attempt, not only did Mirabai Chanu equal her national snatch record of 88kg with her second lift, but also registered a new Commonwealth Games record in the women's snatch category.

She, however, couldn't get through her third snatch attempt of 90kg but a medal was in sight,.

In the Clean and Jerk, Mirabai successfully lifted 109kg to assure India of a gold medal. She soon lifted 113kg to breach the 200kg mark (overall) but fouled in her final attempt of 115kg.

But by then, the gold medal was in Mirabai Chanu's firm grasp.

Mirabai shot to fame when she became India's first medalist at the Tokyo Olympics after winning a silver medal. The versatile weightlifer delivered when it mattered at CWG 2022 as well.

The weightlifting team collected nine medals in the last edition of the Commonwealth Games, out of which five were gold. Two gold medalists from the Gold Coast Games — Mirabai Chanu and Punam Yadav — are in action in this edition of the Games.

