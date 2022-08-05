"We look up to Mirabai for inspiration"- After Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, Mirabai Chanu gets shoutout from gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt 

CWG 2022 gold medalist Nooh Dastagir Butt has said that he looks up to Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as an inspiration. Mirabai Chanu is setting an example on how to lead from the front. Not only is she inspiring youngsters across the globe through her performances, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist is also the first to motivate and congratulate them.

This time, however, it's not coming from the Indian contingent. Pakistani weightlifter and men's +109kg champion Nooh Dastagir Butt received Mirabai Chanu's greetings after his top-notch performance.

Nooh told PTI:

“It was such a proud moment for me when she congratulated me and praised my performance. We look up to Mirabai for inspiration. She has shown us that, we from the South Asian countries can also win an Olympic medal. We became so proud of her when she won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Earlier, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, men's 67kg weightlifting champion, also shared that Mirabai had cheered him on from the first row.

Mirabai has been an inspiration and support to millions of youngsters, one of them being Jeremy, CWG 2022 men's 67kg champion. Jeremy Lalrinnunga said in a press conference:

“Didi (Mirabai Chanu) motivates me a lot. She extended her support and pushed me to give my best before my finals. She was cheering for me from the very first row. I got to learn so many things from her. She has been there for us and helped us whenever we need her. I have learnt a lot from her be it her hard work, Olympics medal or her overall journey."

Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan



Reminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra



#CWG2022 NOOH DASTAGIR BUTT AND GURDEEP SINGHReminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra NOOH DASTAGIR BUTT AND GURDEEP SINGH 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️Reminds me of Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra 👊#CWG2022 https://t.co/ZkMiy6DlSI

Nooh Dastagir Butt calls bronze medalist Gurdeep Singh a good friend

Indian weightlifter Gurdeep Singh finished third behind Nooh Dastagir Butt (gold) and New Zealand's David Andrew Liti in the men's 109+kg heavyweight event to win India's 10th medal in weightlifting.

Nooh lifter 405kg (173kg+232kg) to register a Games record. Meanwhile, David Andrew clinched silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg).

The-26-year-old, Gurdeep, accumulated a total weight of 390kg (167kg+223kg) to win India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight category.

Speaking about Gurdeep, Nooh said:

“We have been very good friends for the last seven-eight years. We have trained together in abroad a few times. We are always in touch."

Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far