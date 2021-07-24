With their first-ever medal on day 1 of the Olympics, India went second in the medal tally behind China for one hour

India won its first medal at the 2021 Olympics earlier today. India's Mirabai Chanu rose to glory in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event. Her confidence in executing all her lifts was exceptional.

She is only the second Indian to win a weightlifting medal since Karnam Malleshwari. The medal is expected to be the start of India's greatest ever Olympic campaign. On that note, let's have a look at the Olympic medal tally.

Olympics 2021 medal tally

# 1 China

China's domination at the games has continued this year as well. They got off to a flying start with a gold at the Women's 10 M Air Rifle competition. It was China's Yang Q that won gold with a confident performance in shooting. The Chinese Rifle shooter set an Olympic record by scoring 251.8 points

China's second medal came in the women's weightlifting event. China's Zhihui Hou set an Olympic record of 210 kg to seal China's second gold for the day

# 2 India

For the first time in national history, India won a medal on the first day of the Olympics. The feat was brought to India by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The Manipur resident recorded a total of 202 kg's to win India its first medal at the Olympics 2021.

[When Mirabai won silver, India were second on the Olympic medal tally. Iran's gold in the Men's 10 M Air pistol event has helped them grab the number 2 spot from the Indians]

# 3 Russia

Russia's Anastasiia Galashina won the country its first medal by bagging a silver at the Women's 10 M Air Rifle event. She was in control till her last attempt, but after misfiring in the penultimate attempt she had to settle for silver.

# 4 Indonesia

The Indonesian weightlifter W.C. Aisah won the country its first medal at the Olympics 2021. She lifted 110 kg in the clean and jerk to register a bronze medal in the event.

# 5 Switzerland

N. Christen secured Switzerland with its first medal at the 2021 Olympics. She won her medal at the Women's 10 M Air Rifle event. She was very jubiliant after the event with her unexpected victory. Despite having higher-ranked shooters squaring off against her, Christen managed to upset the odds to finish on the podium.

Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on opening the medals tally for Team India at the Tokyo Olympics with an incredible effort to earn the silver medal in Weightlifting! 🏋️‍♀️



We’re incredibly proud of you! 👏🏻👏🏻



#Cheer4India #Olympics #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/b0oLWBzfzN — JSPGirls_Army✊ (@JSPGirls_Army) July 24, 2021

