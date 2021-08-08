What's next for weightlifting in India? 5 stars who can follow Mirabai Chanu's footsteps

After Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 2000, it took India another 21 years to make a podium finish in weightlifting at the Olympics. When Mirabai Chanu clinched silver in Tokyo, she was only the second Indian to win a medal in the sport.

Mirabai's silver is the redemption story of a lifetime. Not only has it changed people's perception of weightlifting in India, but it has also inspired a generation to take up the sport as a career.

Mirabai knows what she wants next - a gold in Paris. Her positive attitude will be a huge boost for all those who are training hard to emulate the Olympic silver medallist.

There are definitely a few others who are doing well in the sport. Take a look at five of the best budding weightlifters from India:

1.Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Jeremy is a weightlifter from Aizawl, Mizoram. The 18-year-old has the potential to represent India at the world's largest sporting events.

Achievements

Jeremy bagged gold in the 62 kg category at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires, with a lift of 274 kg (124 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean and jerk). He was India's first gold medallist at the Youth Olympic Games.

Jeremy also won a silver medal at the Asian weightlifting championship and finished 21st in the 67kg category at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships.

2.Jhilli Dalabehera: The 22-year-old Dalabehera competes in the 45kg category. A rising star in Indian weightlifting, her latest outing is proof of her capabilities.

Achievements

Jhilli bagged a silver medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2019. In the 2021 edition of the event in Tashkent, she did one better and won gold.

Jhilli was a gold medallist at the 2019 South Asian Championships held in Kathmandu. She also won bronze at the IWF Junior Championships, but in the 48kg category.

3. Ragala Venkat Rahul: Rahul won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. With excellent results from several international events, the 24-year-old is one India's promises for the future.

Achievements

Rahul, who hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, has done well in his short career. He was a gold medallist at the 2013 Youth Asian Games.

At the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in Nanjing, Rahul won silver in the 77kg category. It was India's first-ever medal in weightlifting at the event.

He bagged a gold medal in the 85 kg division at the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia. He lifted a total of 338 kg - 151 kg in snatch and 187 kg in clean and jerk.

4. Achinta Sheuli: Achinta is the new sporting sensation from West Bengal. He was born on 24 November 2001.

Achievements

The young weightlifter has already shattered six national records in the 73kg category - three of them at the senior level. With an indomitable approach that separates him from other lifters, he is definitely not too far away from breaking more records internationally.

5.Vikas Thakur: Vikas is a promising weightlifter from Ludhiana, Punjab. He is 27 years old.

Achievements

In 2014, Vikas bagged a silver medal in the men's 85 kg weight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. He later won the 84 kg bronze in the 2018 edition of the event in Gold Coast.

With several young lifters shattering records and breaking new ground, the sport is definitely in safe hands. As the baton passes from seniors to the young guns, the nation expects even better results in the future.

