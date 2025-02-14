3 most impressive Team USA players from 6-1 blowout win over Team Finland feat. Matthew Tkachuk 

The USA are off and running in the 4 Nations Face-off tournament. They announced their presence in a major way in their opening matchup against Finland, winning 6-1, thanks to rousing performances from brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

The United States are now tied with Canada with a perfect 1-0 record since the tournament began on Wednesday night; while Finland and Sweden are 0-1.

Things started well enough for Finland, as they stunned the United States by taking the lead in the first period after Henri Jokiharju beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck at the 7:31 mark.

However, from then on, it was all Team USA. Less than three minutes after Finland had taken the lead, Brady Tkachuk knotted the score at 1-1 with his first goal of the tournament.

There wasn't much scoring to speak of in the middle frame, but that changed at 17:04 when Matt Boldy deflected Brock Faber's shot past goaltender Juuse Saros, giving Team USA the lead for good.

The third period was nothing short of an offensive clinic for Team USA, who tacked an additional four goals on the scoreboard. Matthew Tkachuk equaled his brother Brady with a goal of his own, followed by a tally from Jake Guentzel.

Both Tkachuk brothers continued to demonstrate their scoring prowess, as they scored their second goals of the game.

Hellebuyck stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced, while Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots.

Three most impressive Team USA players in blowout win over Finland

#1 Matthew Tkachuk

Where do we even start? It was a performance for the books from Matthew Tkachuk, a reigning Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Florida Panthers. He scored twice and added an assist in Team USA's decisive victory.

He also led his team with eight shots on goal.

#2 Brady Tkachuk

Not to be outshone by his brother, Brady Tkachuk had a monster performance of his own for Team USA.

He scored two goals, including the game-tying goal after Finland had stunned the crowd by taking the lead. Tkachuk also finished with a +2 rating, while dishing out eight hits.

#3 Zach Werenski

The top defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets continued his strong play in the tournament opener, racking up three assists while leading Team USA players in ice time. He also finished with a +2 rating.

