Anshu Malik Olympics 2021 wrestling draw: Analysis, schedule, opponents and possible pathway

Anshu Malik will begin her campaign on Wednesday in a weight category that boasts two Olympic and multiple worlds and continental medalists. The 19-year-old Indian wrestler will have a tough battle in the 57kg women’s wrestling weight class just to make it to the semifinals. Reaching the final will be a different ball game altogether.

In this article, we will analyze her strengths, weaknesses and possible pathways to the final.

Anshu Malik Swot Analysis

Anshu Malik exceeded all expectations when she qualified for the Olympics. She is fierce, fast and agile on the mat, something which has worked in her favor in past competitions.

She has a nice footwork and uses them well to quickly move to the side of her opponent after initiating an attack. This way she closes all chances of reversal and goes for a takedown

However, while moving around she opens herself to leg attacks. The current top seed and 2016 Olympic champion (in 62 kg) Risako Kawai exploited this weakness of Malik during the Asian Championship semi-final last year.

The lack of big stage experience might also play a part at Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo for Anshu Malik.

Anshu Malik possible pathway

It will be an uphill task for Anshu Malik to reach the semi-final round. She will begin her campaign against one of the medal contenders, Iryan Kurachkina of Belarus. The number three seed is the 2019 world championship bronze medalist.

If she manages to defeat the Belarusian, the Indian youngster could face 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist Valeria Koblova (ROC).

A win here would mean she progresses to the semi-finals and could face another medal favorite - the 2019 world medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye (NGR).

Anshu Malik’s schedule, live streaming details

The pre-quarterfinal to semi-final rounds will be held on Wednesday. The medal and repechage bouts will be held on Thursday.

Anshu Malik’s bout is the fourth in the pre-quarterfinal round on Mat B. The action will begin at 8:30 a.m. The bout will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

