Bajrang Punia's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Bajrang Punia is regarded as one of the best grapplers in India. He is slated to be one of India's biggest medal prospects at the Olympics 2021. Although Punia is making his Olympic debut, he will be one of the Indians to watch out for.

Punia recently faced an injury scare at the Ali Aliyev memorial wrestling event in Russia, but it looks like all is fine with the grappler now.

The Indian has multiple world championship medals, an Asian Games gold medal, and several other triumphs to his name. He has everything to show on his resume, but an Olympic medal would help him be in the conversation as one of the top grapplers in the world.

Punia will have the honor of leading the Indian team's charge at the closing ceremony of the Olympics. He will be hoping that he can also help add to the medal tally when he leads the contingent on August 8.

Olympics 2021: When is Bajrang Punia's 65kg freestyle event?

Bajrang Punia will be competing in the men's 65kg freestyle event on August 6. The semis and finals will be played on August 7. The draws for the tournament will be announced only a day prior to the event.

Qualification and Quarter-Finals - 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM IST

Semi-Finals and Finals - 2:45 PM - 3:45 PM IST

[The timings for the event are subject to change according to the draws]

Olympics 2021: Where to watch Bajrang Punia's 65kg freestyle event?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Six.

Live streams of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

