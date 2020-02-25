Buoyed by Asian Wrestling Championships gold, Ravi Kumar Dahiya sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya

What’s the story?

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the Indian wrestler who bagged a bronze medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships at Nur-Sultan in the 57 kg division, is hungry for more success and keen to win a medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In case you didn't know...

Dahiya, who was born in Haryana, recently won a gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships held in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium, defeating Tajikistan’s Vohidov Hikmatullo in the 57 kg category.

The heart of the matter

Boosted by his victory at the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Championships, Dahiya is now focussed on winning a medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Times of India in an exclusive interview, Dahiya said:

“It’s really a great feeling. A medal always boosts your confidence. And this medal (Asian championships gold) has come at the right time and it is a big morale booster for me. I still have to learn a lot. I have to correct a few things before the Olympics. I know I have won gold at Asian Championships but what matters for me is the Olympics.

"What I do on the mat in Tokyo will matter. All I can think is of are the Olympics, nothing else. I am hungry for an Olympic medal. I just want to go and give my best in Tokyo.”

Dahiya also revealed that he takes inspiration from Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medal winner, and is eager to develop the kind of discipline shown by Sushil over the course of his career.

What’s next?

Dahiya, along with Deepak Punia (86 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), has booked a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. All four of them have the talent and are strong contenders to win a medal in Japan.