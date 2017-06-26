Dangal crosses Rs 2000 crore mark worldwide, scripts new record

Just six days ago, it crossed the $300 million mark.

Aamir Khan portrayed the role of Mahavir Phogat

What’s the story?

Sports biopic Dangal continues to shatter records and the latest mark breached is the Rs 2000 crore barrier on Monday today. This phenomenal news comes six days after it crossed the $300 million mark and it continues to be screened in theatres across China, where it has become extremely popular.

The Aamir Khan-starrer was released in December last year and has carried on its incredible run. It also holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing sports movie of 2017 across the world.

Speaking about his film’s remarkable success in China, Aamir Khan said: “The reason the movie has become so huge is that people connected on an emotional level with the story, the characters and the moments. It made them realise what their parents went through.It's a very emotional reaction. That is what has made the film really work.”

Related: Dangal reaches new heights worldwide, crosses $300 million mark

In case you didn’t know

The film is a sports biopic that is based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat, whose role is played by Aamir Khan. The story revolves around how he trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, to become international wrestlers and helps them fight the stereotypes placed by society on women in the process.

The heart of the matter

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and not many people expected that it could have enjoyed such phenomenal success across the world. In a very short span of time, Dangal became one of the biggest hits on the box office and the world’s fourth highest grossing movie in 2017.

Dangal is produced by the renowned Walt Disney Pictures group along with Aamir Khan’s own company and UTV Motion Pictures. It was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore, which now looks minuscule in front of the earnings made by the movie around the globe.

What really worked for the film was that while it was about wrestling, it covered areas much wider than that and has drawn audiences of different kinds.

What’s next?

The film continues to do well in China and looks set to break even more records in the future.

Author’s take

It is understandable why the film has received so much acclaim, given its brilliant storyline, acting, music and overall message. It is one of the best movies ever produced in India and we hope it continues to inspire more and more people.

Related: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim faces criticism on social media for her mother’s anti-India posts