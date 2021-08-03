Ekerekeme Agiomor: All you need to know about Deepak Punia's next opponent

Ekerekeme Agiomor will be up against Deepak Punia in the 1/8 final of the Men's 86 kg freestyle event. The Nigerian is one of the best wrestlers from the African continent, and this could prove to be a bit tricky for the World Championships silver medalist, Deepak Punia.

Ahead of their 1/8 elimination match, here are a few things you need to know about the Nigerian grappler.

Watch India’s pride get boosted as Deepak Punia, silver medalist at the World Wrestling Championships 2019, fights it out in the men’s 86kg freestyle at Tokyo Games, with Nigeria’s Ekerekeme Agiomor, bronze medalist at the African Wrestling Championship 2020. pic.twitter.com/Mkin0mqmAq — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) August 3, 2021

Ekerekeme Agiomor is a 3 time African Championships medalist

Ekerekeme Agiomor is one of the best wrestlers to come out of Africa. The Nigerian won the African Championships in 2018 at the event held in Harcourt. He also added two bronze medals to his tally at the African Championships in 2019 and 2020. The African possesses a lot of strength and could prove to be one of the surprise packages of the event.

Ekerekeme Agiromor qualification route for the Olympics

The Nigerian grappler sealed a spot in the Olympics after he won the Africa and Oceania Qualifiers in April this year.

Road to victory

1/4 Final: Ekerekeme Agiomor 12 - 7 Maher Ghanmi

1/2 Final: Ekerekeme Agiomor 12 - 2 Alexander Jayden Lawrence

Finals: Ekerekeme Agiomor 7 - 6 Fateh Benferdjallah

Ekerekeme Agiomor is only the fifth Nigerian grappler to make it to the Olympics

Ekerkeme Agiomor is the only Nigerian grappler to make it to Olympics 2021. The African nation has only had 5 wrestlers represent their country at the Olympics. Blessing Oborududu [68 kg], Aminat Adeniyi [62 kg], Adijat Idris [50 kg] and Odunayo Adekuoroye [57 kg] are the others who have made it to the games.

Draws are out for #Wrestling Day 4 Possible pathways



57kg Ravi Dahiya's ---

Rd 1 -- Oscar Eduardo Urbano

QF -- Abdelhak Kherbache (ALG)/ Georgi Vangelov (BUL)

===

86kg Deepak Punia --

Rd 1-- Ekerekeme Agiomore (NGR)

QF -- Lin (CHN)/ Greifo (PER)

SF -- David Taylor#Olympics pic.twitter.com/lXBqYtcvYq — Rishabh Chauhan (@rishboy_chauhan) August 3, 2021

When is Ekerekeme Agiomor's bout against Deepak Punia?

Ekerekeme Agiomor and Deepak Punia are all set to meet each other in the 1/8 final match on August 4th. The wrestling matches are scheduled to start at 8:00 AM IST. There is no confirmation as to what time the bout between Agiomor and Deepak Punia will start.

