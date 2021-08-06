Haji Aliyev: All you need to know about Bajrang Punia's semi-final opponent

Haji Aliyev secured a stunning victory in his pre-quarterfinal bout against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. The grappler from Azerbaijan dominated his opponent and ended the bout with a 9-1 win. Aliyev is now all set to compete against India's Bajrang Punia in the semifinals. Before the two grapplers face-off, here's all you need to know about Haji Aliyev.

# Major competitions won by Haji Aliyev

Haji Aliyev is one of the most decorated wrestlers from Azerbaijan. He is a 3-time world champion in the 61 kg category. Aliyev switched to the 57 kg category for the 2016 Olympic games. The move paved off really well for him, as he was successful in winning the bronze medal at the event.

Aliyev is a 2-time European Champion in the 65 kg category. He added to his collection of medals, a bronze that he won in the 2020 World Cup.

# Haji Aliyev's form coming into the Olympics

Haji Aliyev has looked in great form coming into the Olympics. The grappler secured a bronze medal at the Individual World Cup event in 2020. He carried the same form to the European qualifiers, where he won the silver medal. Aliyev ended his Olympic preparations with a bronze medal in the recently concluded Poland Open.

Aliyev has won all the top medals in amateur wrestling. However, an Olympic medal in the 65 kg category won't be an easy achievement to unlock. Aliyev already has an Olympic bronze medal, but he will be hoping to better that by winning gold this year.

# Haji Aliyev vs Bajrang Punia previous meetings

The only meeting between the two grapplers came at the 2019 Pro Wrestling League. The thrilling encounter saw the Indian grappler defeat Aliyev 8-6 to give his team-Punjab Royals a win against the MP Yodhas.

#What time is Haji Aliyev's semi-final bout against Bajrang Punia?

Haji Aliyev will face-off against Bajrang Punia on Friday, August 6. The bout is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM IST.

# Where to watch Haji Aliyev's semi-final bout against Bajrang Punia?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The Games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

