India finishes with a pair of Silver medals in Freestyle at the Junior World Wrestling Championships

Deepak Punia claimed a Silver for India in the 86 kg Freestyle (Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times)

Russia closed out the 2018 Junior World Championships winning the freestyle team title amassing 182 points with five individual gold medals. The United States secured the second place with 115 points, while Asian powerhouse Iran finished third with 98 points.

India was unable to get their hands on the yellow metal and finish with two Silver medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Trnava, Slovakia. India finished fifth overall in the Team Championships garnering 84 points.

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Round of 16

Against a tough opponent in the opening bout, Naveen scored the first two points through a takedown.

The Kyrgyz wrestler came back to score the next two after the two were locked in a riveting duel when Bekbolot managed a takedown.

Then he scored two more through a single leg hold takedown. Another ankle hold by the Kyrgyz wrestler had the Indian in trouble, but he managed a reversal to take his opponent down and won the bout.

Naveen (IND) defeats Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu (KGZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-4)

Quarter-Finals

Goga from Georgia flung himself behind Naveen to score two points through a takedown. Naveen employed the single leg hold to score a takedown and finished off with a pair of snap down spin behinds to forge into a handsome lead to close the contest.

Naveen (IND) defeats Goga Dzigua (GEO) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-2)

Semi-Finals

In a close match, Naveen held on with some impressive defensive techniques to ward of Fix's challenge after getting crucial points through a couple of takedowns.

Naveen (IND) defeats Daton Duain Fix (USA) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-4)

Bronze Medal Bout

Fix won the Bronze after accomplishing an enormous backflip and a pair of gut wrenches against Bekbolot of Kyrgyzstan

Daton Duain Fix (USA) defeats Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu (KGZ) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Harutyunyan came up with a double leg takedown coupled with some snap behinds and leg lace to storm over his Korean opponent to win the Bronze.

Arsen Harutyunyan (ARM) defeats Hyeonsu Cho (KOR) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (16-4)

Gold Medal Bout

Akhmed Idrisov from Russia won Gold against Naveen of India in 57 kg FS (Image Courtesy: PBS)

Idrisov defeated 2018 Asian Junior runner-up Naveen from India to hand the first Gold for Russia at the Freestyle event in the Junior World Championships. Idrisov who had his head wrapped up after a busted left ear extended his lead to 4-1 with a low ankle attack, picking up two exposure points. The Russian stretched his lead to 7-1 with another low-level attack. A front-headlock roll-through and a lost Indian challenge were followed by a swift single leg attack to end the bout on technical superiority.

Akhmed Idrisov (RUS) defeats Naveen (IND) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (12-1)

Men's Freestyle 61kg

Qualification

After trailing 0-4 in the initial period, Suraj came up with some brilliant takedowns, displaying excellent defensive skills to thwart Nykyforuk of Ukraine in a riveting duel.

Suraj Rajkumar Kokate (IND) defeats Ihor Nykyforuk (UKR) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-5)

Round of 16

With a high crotch takedown followed with a leg attack on his Greek opponent, Suraj entered the quarterfinals in the 61 kg Freestyle category.

Suraj Rajkumar Kokate (IND) defeats Panagiotis Ioakeimidis (GRE) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-3)

Quarter-Finals

In a thrilling match, Rakhmonov went into a 6-0 lead with initial takedowns and back exposure before Suraj came up with an enormous leg sweep backflip to make it 6-4 at the end of the first period. With a couple more takedowns in the second period, the Uzbek wrestler distanced himself from the Indian to take the match.

Abbos Rakhmonov (UZB) defeats Suraj Rajkumar Kokate (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (12-7)

Bronze Medal Bout

A takedown transitioned into a gut wrench was enough for Tevanyan to get past Rakhmonov to clinch the Bronze.

Vazgen Tevanyan (ARM) defeats Abbos Rakhmonov (UZB) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-3)

Talgat retrieving from a dangerous position against Cho of Korea had a couple of takedowns to obtain Bronze.

Syrbaz Talgat (KAZ) defeats Minsu Cho (KOR) 3-1 Victory by Points (10-4)

Gold Medal Bout

Abasgadzhi Magomedov of Russia in Blue won Gold in 61 kg (Image Courtesy: Wrestling Team Sport School)

Magomedov with a pair of swift takedowns transitioned in gut wrenches won the Gold by overcoming his Georgian opponent in the 61 kg Freestyle.

Abasgadzhi Magomedov (RUS) defeats Ramaz Turmanidze (GEO) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Men's Freestyle 65kg

Qualification

With swift takedowns and employing the danger position for a back exposure, Rohit won his bout against Connor of Canada to enter the round of 16.

Rohit (IND) defeats Connor Quinn McNeice (CAN) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-2)

Round of 16

Rohit with a fast spin behind takedown along with a push-out secured his place in the quarters against Zheng of China.

Rohit (IND) defeats Chao Zheng (CHN) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-2)

Quarter-Finals

With an enormous backflip transitioned into a gut wrench, the Moldovan went into a 6-0 lead before the Indian came back with a couple of takedowns. The Moldovan turned a reversal on an attempted backflip to pin the Indian to enter the semis.

Nicolai Grahmez (MDA) defeats Rohit (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (10-6)

Bronze Medal Bout

Nicolai scored a series of high crotch attacks with repeated back exposures to garner points at will to secure the Bronze.

Nicolai Grahmez (MDA) defeats Fati Vejseli (MKD) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (15-5)

With both wrestlers trading a couple of push-outs, Arushanian came up with an enormous backflip in the last few seconds to seal the Bronze.

Erik Arushanian (UKR) defeats Kuanysh Duisenkul (KAZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-2)

Gold Medal Bout

Kazyryk and Maghsoudi traded takedowns back and forth with Kazyryk trailing 6-5 with 10 seconds remaining for the completion of the match. Kazyryk sprung into action to score a takedown to defeat Iran’s 2016 cadet world champion.

Saiyn Kazyryk (RUS) defeats Amirhossein Azim Maghsoudi (IRI) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-7)

Men's Freestyle 70kg

Qualification

Scoring with a couple of takedowns, Vishal transitioned a gut wrench into a fall, to pin his Korean opponent to enter the round of 16.

Vishal Kaliramana (IND) defeats Jinwoo Moon (KOR) 5-0 Victory by Fall (7-1)

Round of 16

Pitted against a mighty Kazakh wrestler, Vishal executed a double leg attack and a spin behind takedown to book a berth in the quarters.

Vishal Kaliramana (IND) defeats Nurkozha Kaipanov (KAZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-3)

Quarter-Finals

With Diacon producing a backflip to garner four points after a couple of initial takedowns, Vishal found it hard to come back in the game, even after performing a couple of back exposures in the last few seconds.

Vasile Diacon (MDA) defeats Vishal Kaliramana (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-7)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Moldovan wrestler raced away to a 6-2 lead with a couple of duck-under takedowns. The Iranian ensured he stayed close enough on points by producing a series of push-outs. The Iranian almost got the victory with a takedown transitioned into a gut wrench before he lost the upper hand by going out of play.

Vasile Diacon (MDA) defeats Amirhossein Morteza Gholi Kavousi (IRI) 3-1 Victory by Points (10-9)

In a dull encounter, Berge of USA won the Bronze as both players recorded points due to passivity cautions.

Brady Gary Berge (USA) defeats Arman Andreasyan (ARM) 3-1 Victory by Points (1-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Gadzhiyev by scoring the last takedown obtained the Gold after Razambek's failed review in the dying moments of the match.

Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev (AZE) defeats Razambek Zhamalov (RUS) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-3)

Men's Freestyle 74kg

Qualification

Sachin with a couple of takedowns in the final minute against a tired Samy of Egypt ensured his safe passage into the round of 16 bouts at Trnava.

Sachin Rathi (IND) defeats Samy Hamdy Amin Rabie Moustafa (EGY) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-2)

Round of 16

Sachin with a takedown in the last 15 seconds upset the fancied Ali Bakhtiar of Iran to book a place in the quarters.

Sachin Rathi (IND) defeats Ali Bakhtiar Savadkouhi (IRI) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-4)

Quarter-Finals

With a series of spin behinds and single leg takedowns, Sachin entered the semifinals of the 74 kg Freestyle competition.

Sachin Rathi (IND) defeats Goga Mamiauri (GEO) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-3)

Semi-Finals

Abakarov recorded two immense backflips to defeat Sachin and book a place in the Gold medal encounter.

Abubakr Abakarov (AZE) defeats Sachin Rathi (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Betanov of Russia displayed his class employing single leg takedowns, leg lace, spin behinds, and high crotch attacks to amass points and win by technical superiority.

Devid Betanov (RUS) defeats Sachin Rathi (IND) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-1)

Byambasuren transitioned a takedown into a gut wrench and followed it up by repeatedly exposing Reinbok's back on the mat to record a technical victory.

Bat-Erdene Byambasuren (MGL) defeats Erik Reinbok (EST) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (12-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Mekhi Kevin Lewis from the USA won Gold in 74 kg (Image Courtesy: Team USA)

With a quick snap down spin behind Kevin Lewis went into the lead before Abakarov employed his boxing skills to lose caution points and hand the Gold medal to the American.

Mekhi Kevin Lewis (USA) defeats Abubakr Abakarov (AZE) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-1)

Men's Freestyle 79kg

Qualification

With a couple of snap down spin behinds, Sandeep ensured safe passage into the next round against a tricky Kyrgyz wrestler.

Sandeep Singh Mann (IND) defeats Atai Izabekov (KGZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-4)

Round of 16

Sandeep started the bout with a grand amplitude throw to register four points and followed it up with a pair of takedowns and sealing the match with a gut wrench.

Sandeep Singh Mann (IND) defeats Benjamin Greil (AUT) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Quarter-Finals

With a takedown transitioned into a leg lace, Ishiguro followed it up with a high crotch attack and pinning the Indian to register a commanding victory.

Hayato Ishiguro (JPN) defeats Sandeep Singh Mann (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (8-0)

Repechage

With repeated back exposures in the danger position on a couple of occasions, Bataiev booked a place in the Bronze medal encounter

Adlan Bataiev (UKR) defeats Sandeep Singh Mann (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (10-3)

Bronze Medal Bout

Bataiev produced an enormous leg sweep which resulted in a grand amplitude throw followed up with a gut wrench to wrest the Bronze from the Russian.

Adlan Bataiev (UKR) defeats Aslanbek Gvaramiia (RUS) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

In a dull battle, Abasov of Azerbaijan held on to a slim victory by a single takedown after giving caution points to the Moldovan to level the scores.

Orkhan Abasov (AZE) defeats Andrian Grosul (MDA) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-3)

Gold Medal Bout

Hayato Ishiguro on the left from Japan won the Gold in 79 kg Freestyle

In a spectacular final contest, both the wrestlers traded takedowns at will with the lead exchanging back and forth. Ishiguro produced a stunning takedown via backflip in the last second of the match to secure the Gold in a deserving victory for both the wrestlers.

Hayato Ishiguro (JPN) defeats Aaron Marquel Brooks (USA) 3-1 Victory by Points (11-10)

Men's Freestyle 86kg

Round of 16

Deepak destroyed his Korean opponent with a series of takedowns to enter the quarters in the 86 kg Freestyle for Men.

Deepak Punia (IND) defeats Jayong Jin (KOR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Quarter-Finals

With a pair of leg sweeps ending in takedowns, Punia overcame a mighty Hungarian wrestler to enter the semis.

Deepak Punia (IND) defeats Patrik Szurovszki (HUN) 3-0 Victory by Points (7-0)

Semi-Finals

A leg sweep transitioned into a leg lace, followed by a single leg takedown assured a medal for Deepak of India.

Deepak Punia (IND) defeats Ivan Nedealco (MDA) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-2)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Iranian with a series of takedowns in the second period, came back from behind to clinch the Bronze.

Seyedabolfazl Seyedabbasali Hashemijouybari (IRI) defeats Demur Megeneishvili (GEO) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-5)

With a swift head and arm lock flip, the Hungarian secured the Bronze in the final moments of the bout.

Patrik Szurovszki (HUN) defeats Ivan Nedealco (MDA) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-2)

Gold Medal Bout

Arif Ozen of Turkey exults after claiming the Gold in 86 kg (Image Courtesy: Yenisafak)

A single leg takedown at the start of the match was sufficient for Ozen who displayed astounding defensive skills to thwart the Indian challenge to secure the Gold.

Arif Ozen (TUR) defeats Deepak Punia (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (2-1)

Men's Freestyle 92kg

Round of 16

Sanjeet overcame the mighty Japanese wrestler Yamazaki in his opening bout with a couple of takedowns, in the end, to turn the tide towards him to enter the quarters.

Sanjeet (IND) defeats Shohei Yamazaki (JPN) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-6)

Quarter-Finals

Sanjeet encountered another tough Iranian opponent who clinically won the match by pushing the Indian out of bounds to garner points.

Abbas Ali Foroutanrami (IRI) defeats Sanjeet (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (7-2)

Repechage

After both the wrestlers traded takedowns, Sandeep led 6-5 before the Turkish wrestler flipped Sandeep over and pinned him in the last second to record an improbable victory.

Erhan Yaylaci (TUR) defeats Sanjeet (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (7-6)

Bronze Medal Bout

With a takedown transitioned into a gut wrench and a leg sweep, Hamzatov turned the tide on Veysalov after recovering from a dangerous position of being pinned in the initial stage to claim Bronze.

Askhab Hamzatov (AZE) defeats Makhsud Veysalov (UZB) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-2)

Erhan of Turkey performed a takedown transitioned into a git wrench and back exposure to defeat Russian's Khugaev to claim the Bronze.

Erhan Yaylaci (TUR) defeats Khokh Khugaev (RUS) 3-1 Victory by Points (7-3)

Gold Medal Bout

Abbas Ali played out a technical encounter with high crotch attacks and snap down spin behinds to claim the Gold.

Abbas Ali Foroutanrami (IRI) defeats Alisher Yergali (KAZ) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Men's Freestyle 97kg

Round of 16

After losing the initial four points, Amit came back with a takedown transitioned into a leg lace accompanied by multiple takedowns to get past the Slovak wrestler.

Amit Saroha (IND) defeats Viliam Oross (SVK) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (16-6)

Quarter-Finals

The Indian was caught on a couple of occasions with a high crotch attack to leak points to lose out on technical superiority to the Turkish wrestler.

Feyzullah Akturk (TUR) defeats Amit Saroha (IND) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-1)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Georgian powered his way with a takedown transitioned into a gut wrench to lead 7-0 before a reversal from Akturk enabled him to get back into the match. The Georgian sealed the tie with a quick spin behind takedown to clinch the Bronze.

Zuriko Urtashvili (GEO) defeats Feyzullah Akturk (TUR) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-3)

Kazakh's Bakytkhanov came up with a couple of gut wrenches to lead 5-2 against the Korean before a reversal from the Korean in a vulnerable position gained him four points. An extra point to Korea from a failed review from Kazakhstan made it 5-7. The match ended in Bakytkhanov's favor after an enormous backflip fetched him four points to seal the Bronze.

Serik Bakytkhanov (KAZ) defeats Hyunsu Han (KOR) 3-1 Victory by Points (12-8)

Gold Medal Bout

Magomedkhan Magomedov of Russia won Gold in 97 kg (Image Courtesy: UWW)

A takedown followed by a gut wrench and a takedown transitioned into a leg lace gave a technical superiority victory for Magomedov of Russia to clinch the Gold in 97 kg Freestyle.

Magomedkhan Magomedov (RUS) defeats Zachery Samuel Elam (USA) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Men's Freestyle 125kg

Round of 16

Mohit showed good agility to surprise the Israeli wrestler with a series of single leg attack takedowns to enter the quarters.

Mohit (IND) defeats Lior Altshuler (ISR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Quarter-Finals

A couple of single leg attacks combined with a failed review from the Indian squad ended Mohit's campaign in the 125 kg Freestyle event.

Rahid Hamidli (AZE) defeats Mohit (IND) 3-0 Victory by Points (5-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

A takedown transitioned into a gut wrench and another high crotch takedown, resulted in Khasanboy clinching the Bronze ahead of Amir of Iran.

Khasanboy Rakhimov (UZB) defeats Amir Nader Yari (IRI) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-4)

A single leg takedown by the Moldovan wrestler handed him the Bronze as Hamidli of Azerbaijan failed to make any further inroads.

Samhan Jabrailov (MDA) defeats Rahid Hamidli (AZE) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-1)

Gold Medal Bout

A couple of snap down spin behind takedowns from the Russian wrestler secured the Gold in the 125 kg Freestyle for Men.

Soslan Khinchagov (RUS) defeats Aly Medhat Abde Barghout (CAN) 3-0 Victory by Points (7-0)