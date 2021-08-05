India at Olympics schedule for today [August 5]: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Indian hockey team and more

India's campaign on Day 13 looks very exciting, as some medal deciding games are to be played today. The Indian contingent will have a packed day of high-octane sporting action at the Olympics.

The spotlight will be on Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The sensational Indian has made his way to the final of the men's 57 kg freestyle category. His brilliant comeback in the semi-final showed how determined Ravi Kumar is to win a medal for India.

His opponent in the final is a two-time world champion in Zaur Uguev. The Russian is one of the best wrestlers in the 57 kg category, due to his aggressive style on the mat. Their only previous meeting ended in the Russian taking home the win. Ravi Kumar will be determined to draw level and win India's first gold at Olympics 2021.

Vinesh Phoogat is all set to resume her campaign against Sweden's Sofia Mattson. The Indian is regarded as one of the medal favorites, but her road to the medal looks a bit tough. However, she is expected to make her way through and script history by winning gold.

Another important fixture for today will be the men's hockey bronze medal match. The 'Men in Blue' are all set to take on Germany in this thrilling encounter. After missing out on a possible gold, the Indians will look to make a strong comeback. 1.3 billion prayers will be with the Indian men's team as they try to end the nation's long medal drought in hockey.

The other Indians in action today are Anshu Malik in the repechage round, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the golf stroke play round 2 and the Indian men who compete in the 20 km race-walking event.

Schedule of all the Indian events for August 5

Athletics

Men's 20km race - walking final - 1:00 PM IST

Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla

Golf

Women's individual round 2 - 4:00 AM IST

Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar

Hockey

Men's tournament (Bronze medal match) - 7:00 AM IST

Germany vs. India

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg (Gold medal match) - 4:20 PM IST

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India) vs. Zavur Uguev (ROC)

Men's freestyle 86kg (Bronze medal match) - 4:40 PM IST

Deepak Punia (India) vs. TBD

Women's freestyle 57kg (Repechage round) - 7:30 AM IST

Anshu Malik (India) vs. Valeria Koblova (ROC)

Women's freestyle 53kg (1/8 Final) - 8:00 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat (India) vs. Sofia Mattsson (Sweden)

India at Olympics: Streaming details for all the Indian events on Day 13

From a #Hockey final to #Basketball semi-finals, the Olympics is a gift that keeps on giving the best sporting action! 🤩



Enjoy the best of international events from #Tokyo2020 only on Sony Sports Network 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega #OlympicsOnSony #Basketball #Olympics pic.twitter.com/2FYxmc9YSW — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 4, 2021

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

