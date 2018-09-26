India were impressive in Greco-Roman, claiming three medals at the Junior World Wrestling Championship

Naserpour of Iran in Red won Gold in GR 55kg (Image Courtesy: The Quint)

Iran, with four gold medalists and 136 points wrapped up the Greco-Roman team title at the 2018 Trnava Junior World Championships. Russia clinched second-place with 132 points. Armenia finished third with 83 points.

India impressed the wrestling community aggregating 73 points to finish in fifth place clinching two Silvers and one Bronze.

Greco-Roman 55kg

Round of 16

Vijay dominated his bout against the Serbian by pinning him to gain his first victory in the Junior Worlds.

Vijay (IND) defeats Sebastian Kolompar (SRB) 5-0 Victory by Fall (5-2)

Quarter-Finals

Vijay had to battle hard to stay away from Kim of Korea after an initial takedown to maintain the lead and enter the semis.

Vijay (IND) defeats Doohoon Kim (KOR) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-1)

Semi-Finals

Vijay lost out in the semis to a more experienced Minasyan of Armenia by technical superiority.

Tigran Minasyan (ARM) defeats Vijay (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Russian who lost a point due to passivity in the first period came up with a couple of takedowns and a gut wrench to win the Bronze.

Emin Narimanovitch Sefershaev (RUS) defeats Nurtazin Kerimberdi Uulu (KGZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-1)

In a thrilling Bronze medal encounter, Cihat came up with a beautiful arm throw to earn four points with Vijay holding the bridge to avoid getting pinned. His reversal transitioned to a gut wrench levelled the score at 4-4 before the Turkish wrestler's reversal added two more points. With a couple of takedowns and two reversals from the Indian, he pinned Cihat to take the Bronze.

Vijay (IND) defeats Cihat Ahmet Liman (TUR) 5-0 Victory by Fall (16-8)

Gold Medal Bout

Naserpour, the junior Asian champion, gave up an early head pinch and trailed Tigran, 4-0 before going on a 9-0 run with takedowns at will to claim his first junior world Gold medal.

Pouya Mohammad Naserpour (IRI) defeats Tigran Minasyan (ARM) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-4)

Greco-Roman 60kg

Round of 16

Kurochkin started the match with a takedown followed by a couple of gut wrenches to lead 6-0. The Indian though came back to win 14 points on a trot through takedowns and gut wrenches to win the bout by technical superiority.

Vijay (IND) defeats Ihor Kurochkin (UKR) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (14-6)

Quarter-Finals

Vijay came up with takedowns and gut wrenches and finished the match with a huge backflip to sail into the semis.

Vijay (IND) defeats Tamas Toeroek (HUN) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (13-2)

Semi-Finals

In an exciting bout, Ali Reza scored four points through a head and arm throw to jump into the lead. Vijay came up with an enormous backflip to expose the Iranian opponent to win by fall.

Vijay (IND) defeats Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati (IRI) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-4)

Bronze Medal Bout

Japanese wrestler won the Bronze after a caution to the Romanian after both wrestlers broke the deadlock with passivity warnings.

Kazuki Yabe (JPN) defeats Razvan Arnaut (ROU) 3-1 Victory by Points (2-1)

Ali Reza of Iran came up with three takedowns and a gut wrench to win the Bronze over Ukraine's Kurochkin.

Ali Reza Ayat Ollah Nejati (IRI) defeats Ihor Kurochkin (UKR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (9-0)

Gold Medal Bout

Kerem Kamal of Turkey retained his Gold in the 60kg Greco-Roman wrestling

Reigning World champion Kerem Kamal successfully defended his title with a pair of explosive backflips and a takedown to end the competition in a minute to clinch the Gold.

Kerem Kamal (TUR) defeats Vijay (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Greco-Roman 63kg

Round of 16

In a tough opener, both wrestlers exchanged takedowns with Sagar winning by a close 9-7 margin to enter the Quarters.

Sagar (IND) defeats Kamran Mirzaliyev (AZE) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-7)

Quarter-Finals

Sagar (IND) defeats Mateusz Radoslaw Szewczuk (POL) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (8-0)

Semi-Finals

The Egyptian held on to a strong defence to keep the Indian attack at bay to enter the finals.

Hassan Hassan Ahmed Mohamed (EGY) defeats Sagar (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-3)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Russian came up with a reversal from a failed arm lock, to take down the Armenian and clinch the Bronze with a second remaining on the clock.

Azamat Martinovitch Kairov (RUS) defeats Hrachya Poghosyan (ARM) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-1)

Krisztian from Hungary came up with a huge backflip and a couple of takedowns to put to rest Sagar's chances of earning the Bronze for India.

Krisztian Istvan Vancza (HUN) defeats Sagar (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (9-0)

Gold Medal Bout

Bakirov won the 63kg gold-medal bout, throwing Egypt’s Hassan Mohamed to his back with a massive head-lock and pinned the Egyptian down.

Erbol Bakirov (KGZ) defeats Hassan Hassan Ahmed Mohamed (EGY) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-1)

Greco-Roman 67kg

Qualification

Saurabh won the bout against the defensive Italian after he was handed two passivity warnings to lose the match.

Saurabh (IND) defeats Ignazio Sanfilippo (ITA) 3-0 Victory by Points (2-0)

Round of 16

Saurabh came up with a head and arm throw to score four points along with a couple of takedowns to enter the quarters.

Saurabh (IND) defeats Georgios Gkirnis (GRE) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-2)

Quarter-Finals

The Indian handed with a passivity warning, opened the doors for the Egyptian who came up with a couple of backflips to end the bout on technical superiority.

Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed Ibrahi Elsayed (EGY) defeats Saurabh (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Both the wrestlers traded takedowns and gut wrenches at will with the Iranian proving to be superior to win the Bronze.

Yousef Hajiali Hosseinvand Fathi (IRI) defeats Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed Ibrahi Elsayed (EGY) 3-1 Victory by Points (11-5)

Parviz Nasibov (UKR) defeats Ismail Gun (TUR) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-3)

Gold Medal Bout

Malkhas Amoyan won Gold for Armenia in 67kg GR

Malkhas came up with a couple of gut wrenches and backflips to take the Gold after Bakhshilloev's passivity warning.

Malkhas Amoyan (ARM) defeats Makhmud Bakhshilloev (UZB) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Greco-Roman 72kg

Qualification

Malik of India with a couple of takedowns to his credit had a comfortable victory over the Czech wrestler.

Kuldeep Malik (IND) defeats Jakub Bielesz (CZE) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-4)

Round of 16

The Hungarian who was trailing the Indian by three points came up with a huge head and arm lock to win the encounter.

Gergely Bak (HUN) defeats Kuldeep Malik (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (10-7)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Turkish wrestler won the bout with takedowns as Maeda became frustrated losing caution points.

Erkan Ergen (TUR) defeats Minto Maeda (JPN) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-3)

The Russian wrestler scored through a gut wrench and gained caution points to hold on to the lead till the remainder of the bout.

Magomed Yarbilov (RUS) defeats Alijon Khuseynov (UZB) 3-0 Victory by Points (5-0)

Gold Medal Bout

Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad of Iran dominated the field in the 72kg GR to win Gold

With a heavily taped left shoulder, Kaviyaninejad claimed back-to-back junior titles, after an early takedown; Transitioned into a gut wrench over Georgia’s Nikoloz. The Iranian wrestler slipped and surrendered his first takedown of the tournament. He scored two four-point throws and picked up the fall with a high dive followed by a body lock.

Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad (IRI) defeats Nikoloz Tchikaidze (GEO) 5-0 Victory by Fall (12-2)

Greco-Roman 77kg

Qualification

Sajan (IND) defeats Mirco Minguzzi (ITA) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-2)

Round of 16

Sajan (IND) defeats Hans Uku Leitham (EST) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-4)

Quarter-Finals

Sajan (IND) defeats Per Anders Kure (NOR) 3-1 Victory by Points (10-6)

Semi-Finals

Sajan (IND) defeats Dmytro Gardubei (UKR) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-1)

Bronze Medal Bout

Makhmudov came up with a huge reversal from a passivity call on him followed by a single arm throw to defeat former champion Kamal of USA to take the Bronze.

Akzhol Makhmudov (KGZ) defeats Kamal Ameer Bey (USA) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-1)

With 20 seconds left on the clock, Kure of Norway produced a takedown to clinch the Bronze.

Per Anders Kure (NOR) defeats Dmytro Gardubei (UKR) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Opiev capped off a memorable Junior World Gold, knocking off three world medalists on his way. Sajan given a passivity got thrown from the parterre position. Opiev scored six more points from a pair of back-arches, followed by a back exposure to secure the Gold.

Islam Opiev (RUS) defeats Sajan (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (8-0)

Greco-Roman 82kg

Qualification

Sanjeet was gifted with caution points after Kovacevic lost his temper to hand a 6-0 victory to the Indian.

Sanjeet (IND) defeats Branko Kovacevic (SRB) 3-0 Victory by Points (6-0)

Round of 16

The Iranian pushed the Indian outside the ring on four attempts followed by a takedown in a clinical victory to overcome Sanjeet.

Hosein Jahanbakhsh Forouzandeh Ghojehbeiglou (IRI) defeats Sanjeet (IND) 3-0 Victory by Points (6-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Hungarian was given a passivity following which Rikadze capitalized by employing a pair of gut wrenches to race away to a 5-0 lead. The Hungarian came up with a series of takedowns in the final period to win the bout 6-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Istvan Takacs (HUN) defeats Aivengo Rikadze (GEO) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-5)

Saricicek of Turkey came with two massive backflips to crush the Italian to win the Bronze.

Muhutdin Saricicek (TUR) defeats Simone Fidelbo (ITA) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-2)

Gold Medal Bout

Komarov earned his fourth age-level world title after capitalizing on a passivity call with a couple of gut wrenches from the parterre position to lead 5-0 at the end of the first period. He finished the match with a huge backflip take the Gold.

Aleksandr Andreevitch Komarov (RUS) defeats Andrew Douglas Berreyesa (USA) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Greco-Roman 87kg

Round of 16

Sunil Kumar (IND) defeats Barret Allen Hughes (USA) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

Quarter-Finals

Ilia Ermolenko (RUS) defeats Sunil Kumar (IND) 3-0 Victory by Points (7-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Ermolenko came up with a takedown transitioned into a gut wrench to score four points which were enough to clinch the Bronze.

Ilia Ermolenko (RUS) defeats Temuri Tchkuaselidze (GEO) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-2)

The Azerbaijani wrestler won the bout after a passivity caution followed by a failed review by China to lose the Bronze.

Nazarshah Fatullayev (AZE) defeats Maimaiti Kaisaier (CHN) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Mohammadhadi Saravi of Iran claimed Gold in 87kg GR (Image Courtesy: Tehran Times)

Saravi, this year’s junior Asian champion neutralized Ramon scoring five points from a passivity call followed by two gut wrenches ta clinch the Gold.

Mohammadhadi Abdollah Saravi (IRI) defeats Ramon Rainer Betschart (SUI) 3-0 Victory by Points (5-0)

Greco-Roman 97kg

Qualification

Swiss wrestler Damian came up with two huge backflips after Kundu was handed a passivity warning to win by technical superiority.

Damian Von Euw (SUI) defeats Viresh Kundu (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (9-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Sargsian of Russia wasted no time as he employed a pair of takedowns, a backflip, and a gut wrench to crush the Belarus wrestler in two minutes.

Artur Sargsian (RUS) defeats Illia Laurynovich (BLR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (8-0)

Balint Vatzi of Hungary employed the head and arm lock to excellent effect by pinning down the Kazakh wrestler to clinch the Bronze.

Balint Vatzi (HUN) defeats Islam Umayev (KAZ) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-0)

Gold Medal Bout

Arvi Martin Savolainen of Finland clinched Gold in 97kg GR (Image Courtesy: ESS)

Savolainen had a gut wrench from a parterre position and a takedown to win the Gold against the Austrian wrestler.

Arvi Martin Savolainen (FIN) defeats Markus Ragginger (AUT) 3-0 Victory by Points (5-0)

Greco-Roman 130kg

Qualification

Anton Savenko (KAZ) defeats Deepak Poonia (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (8-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

A couple of gut wrenches from the parterre position with a takedown and cautions for illegal wrist hold from the Georgian handed the Bronze to Richter of Germany.

Franz Richter (GER) defeats Beka Makaridze (GEO) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

With a gut wrench from parterre position and two simple takedowns, Schultz of USA secured the Bronze.

Cohlton Michael Schultz (USA) defeats Ante Milkovic (CRO) 3-1 Victory by Points (7-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Mirzazadeh employed a gut wrench from the parterre position coupled with points through pushouts secured the Gold for the Iranian wrestler.

Amin Mohammadzaman Mirzazadeh (IRI) defeats David Ovasapyan (ARM) 3-0 Victory by Points (5-0)