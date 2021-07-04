Indian wrestling at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, streaming details

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will lead India’s wrestling contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. India will field the largest women’s wrestling team in an Olympic edition. While Vinesh confirmed the berth via world championship in 2019, Sonam and Anshu Malik punched their Tokyo Olympic ticket through Asian Qualifiers. Seema Bisla was the last to qualify. She booked her ticket at the World Qualifiers.

The wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics will be a seven day event starting from August 1 at Makuhari Messe Hall A. Greco-Roma will take place from August 1 to 4, followed by freestyle from August 4 to 7. Women’s wrestling has been spread across seven days of competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian wrestlers at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Men’s Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg)

Women’s Freestyle: Seema Bisla (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sonam Malik (62 kg)

Dates of Indian wrestlers in action at Tokyo Olympics

Women’s Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics:

Sonam Malik – August 3 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 4

Anshu Malik -- August 4 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 5

Vinesh Phogat -- August 5 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 6

Seema Bisla -- August 6 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 7

Men’s Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics:

Ravi Dahiya -- August 4 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 5

Deepak Punia -- August 4 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 5

Bajrang Punia -- August 6 (Till SF); Repechage and Medal Matches – August 7

When and where to watch Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics Live?

The Tokyo Olympics live will telecast on Sony Sports Networks. The events will begin at 11 am JST (7:30 am IST). Fans can also watch live streaming on SonyLiv.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 timings and schedule of Wrestling events

Days 1/2: GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg

Days 2/3: GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg

Days 3/4: GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg

Days 4/5: FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg

Days 5/6: FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg

Days 6/7: FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg

The full schedule is as follows:

Day 1 (Sunday, August 1)

11:00-12:20 – 1/8 action (GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg)

12:20-13:00 – Quarterfinals (GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg)

Day 2 (Monday, August 2)

11:00-11:30 – Repechage (GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg)

11:30-12:50 – 1/8 action (GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg)

12:50-13:30 – Quarterfinals (GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (GR: 60kg, 130kg | WW: 76kg)

Day 3 (Tuesday, August 3)

11:00-11:30 – Repechage (GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg)

11:30-12:50 – 1/8 action (GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg)

12:50-13:30 – Quarterfinals (GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (GR: 77kg, 97kg | WW: 68kg)

Day 4 (Wednesday, August 4)

11:00-11:30 – Repechage (GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg)

11:30-12:50 – 1/8 action (FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg)

12:50-13:30 – Quarterfinals (FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (GR: 67kg, 87kg | WW: 62kg)

Day 5 (Thursday, August 5)

11:00-11:30 – Repechage (FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg)

11:30-12:50 – 1/8 action (FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg)

12:50-13:30 – Quarterfinals (FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (FS: 57kg, 86kg | WW: 57kg)

Day 6 (Friday, August 6)

11:00-11:30 – Repechage (FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg)

11:30-12:50 – 1/8 action (FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg)

12:50-13:30 – Quarterfinals (FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg)

18:15-19:15 – Semifinals (FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (FS: 74kg, 125kg | WW: 53kg)

Day 7 (Saturday, August 7)

18:45-19:05 – Repechage (FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg)

19:30-22:00 – Gold and Bronze Medal Finals (FS: 65kg, 97kg | WW: 50kg)

Note: The Tokyo Olympics timings are in Japan Standard Time (JST). India is 3 hrs and 30 minutes behind Japan.

