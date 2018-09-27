Mansi and Anshu claim bronze in Junior Women's World Wrestling Championship

Anshu from India claimed a Bronze in the 59 kg Women's Freestyle (Image Courtesy: Samachar Jagat)

For the eighth straight year, Japan left the Junior World Championships with the women’s wrestling team title amassing 215 points. The most dominant women’s wrestling nation in the world finished 55 points ahead of second place Russia, and 88 points ahead of third place China

Russia took the second spot with 160 points, while China secured the third place with 127 points.

India claimed two Bronze medals from the event coming through Mansi in the 57kg and Anshu in the 59kg divisions.

Women's Freestyle 50kg

Round of 16

Gurskaya earned the first four points through a thigh hold followed by an exposure; Two more points earned through a takedown ensured a 6-0 lead for the Russian. The action ended when the Indian attempting a backflip got reversed ending up in an exposure resulting in a fall.all.

Veronika Gurskaya (RUS) defeats Shivani Pawar (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (9-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Kazakh wrestler with a double leg takedown transitioned it into a leg lace to score a technical superiority over Liuzzi of Italy.

Marina Zakshevskaya (KAZ) defeats Emanuela Liuzzi (ITA) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (12-0)

The Russian earned two points after a reversal from a single leg hold and with a head pinch and arm lock she secured another two which got transitioned into a fall.

Veronika Gurskaya (RUS) defeats Yumei Zhong (CHN) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-0)

Gold Medal Bout

Regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world Yui Susaki in Blue from Japan won Gold in 50kg

Susaki earned her fourth straight victory by technical superiority by scoring twice off a pair of snap-down spin-behinds. She commanded an 8-0 lead with a pair of leg laces. Susaki revered as one of the best wrestlers in the world claimed her fifth straight world title across three age divisions.

Yui Susaki (JPN) defeats Ellen Riesterer (GER) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Women's Freestyle 53kg

Round of 16

Tiumerekova used the snap-down spin-behinds effectively combined with a pair of gut wrenches to storm the Indian with a 14-3 victory.

Mariia Tiumerekova (RUS) defeats Swati Sanjay Shinde (IND) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (14-3)

Bronze Medal Bout

With a pair of single-leg and double-leg takedowns, the Mongolian dominated the bout against Howk of US to take the Bronze.

Enkhtsetseg Batbaatar (MGL) defeats Alisha Sue Howk (USA) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (11-0)

A takedown transitioned into a leg lace handed Bronze to the Russian.

Mariia Tiumerekova (RUS) defeats Alicja Czyzowicz (POL) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-2)

Gold Medal Bout

Umi Imai in Red won Gold in the 53kg Freestyle

Imai scored a pair of takedowns to lead 4-0 by the end of the first period. Imai walked off the double under hooks of Keunimjaeva, shooting a high crotch, and finishing with a four-point double leg to secure the Gold.

Umi Imai (JPN) defeats Aktenge Keunimjaeva (UZB) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Women's Freestyle 55kg

Round of 16

Anju had three takedowns to command an early 6-0 lead. Najimova with an under hook grip tried to throw the Indian which Anju defended and reversed to pin the Uzbeki wrestler.

Anju (IND) defeats Khodicha Najimova (UZB) 5-0 Victory by Fall (8-0)

Quarter-Finals

Igarashi employed the single leg takedowns to great effect to score a victory by technical superiority over the Indian wrestler.

Saki Igarashi (JPN) defeats Anju (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Repechage

Both the wrestlers traded takedowns with the Indian emerging victorious by winning a couple more in the last minute.

Anju (IND) defeats Siwar Bousetta (TUN) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-4)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Russian with a couple of snap downs and spin behind, transitioned it into a fall to clinch the Bronze.

Ekaterina Verbina (RUS) defeats Anju (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (12-2)

After recovering from a position of being pinned down, the Chinese wrestler came up with a couple of back exposures and a takedown to defeat Park of Korea to claim the Bronze.

Jiajing Hou (CHN) defeats Eunyoung Park (KOR) 3-1 Victory by Points (7-4)

Gold Medal Bout

Saki Igarashi of Japan won Gold in 55 kg

Igarashi displayed excellent speed and agility to get behind her Mongolian opponent with takedowns and finished it off with a big double leg lock to clinch the Gold.

Saki Igarashi (JPN) defeats Khaliunaa Bayaraa (MGL) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Women's Freestyle 57kg

Round of 16

The Indian, showed her aggression from the start, scoring takedowns at will by unsettling the Mongolian to earn a comfortable victory.

Mansi (IND) defeats Enkhtuvshin Baljinnyam (MGL) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (12-2)

Quarter-Finals

Mansi outclassed the Bulgarian wrestler with a snap behind takedowns and a reversal of a head and arm lock which was transitioned into a leg lace to complete a comprehensive victory.

Mansi (IND) defeats Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova (BUL) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Semi-Finals

After a scoreless first period, the Japanese wrestler made full use of the only takedown of the match by converting it into a leg lace to demolish Mansi of India.

Andoriahanako Sawa (JPN) defeats Mansi (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Excellent defensive techniques by Sara of Sweden gave her the Bronze after scoring initial three points through a takedown.

Sara Johanna Lindborg (SWE) defeats Viktoriia Vaulina (RUS) 3-0 Victory by Points (3-0)

With a double leg takedown in the first period, Mansi displayed astounding defensive skills to thwart any comeback from the Canadian wrestler to secure the Bronze.

Mansi (IND) defeats Hannah Fay Taylor (CAN) 3-1 Victory by Points (2-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Sawa was leading 2-0 in the opening period after an early takedown but fell behind on criteria when Zhang took the lead with a smooth double leg. The Chinese wrestler transitioned into a gut-wrench, extending her lead to 4-2. Sawa caught Zhang on her back midway through a gut wrench attempt and scored the first-period fall.

Andoriahanako Sawa (JPN) defeats Qi Zhang (CHN) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-4)

Women's Freestyle 59kg

Round of 16

Anshu took just under a minute to expose her opponents back repeatedly after an initial takedown to record a comfortable victory.

Anshu (IND) defeats Sule Kabak (TUR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Quarter-Finals

Anshu came up with some quick snap behind takedowns against her stronger Puerto Rico opponent to enter the semis.

Anshu (IND) defeats Andribeth Rivera Belliard (PUR) 3-0 Victory by Points (6-0)

Semi-Finals

Nanjo with a couple of back exposures after an initial takedown transitioned it into a gut wrench to enter the Gold medal contest.

Sae Nanjo (JPN) defeats Anshu (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Rizhko showed exceptional reversal techniques to takedown Firstova of Kazakhstan before ending the bout with a head and arm lock resulting in a fall.

Tetiana Rizhko (UKR) defeats Yekaterina Firstova (KAZ) 5-0 Victory by Fall (13-0)

After losing the initial battle, Anshu came up with five continuous takedowns to defeat the Russian to claim Bronze.

Anshu (IND) defeats Alina Kazymova (RUS) 3-1 Victory by Points (11-5)

Gold Medal Bout

Anastasia Nichita of Moldova claimed the Gold in 59 kg (Image Courtesy: Publica)

Nichita built a four-point lead with two first period takedowns before fighting off a late Japanese rush to claim the Gold.

Anastasia Nichita (MDA) defeats Sae Nanjo (JPN) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-4)

Women's Freestyle 62kg

Round of 16

Radhika employed the double underhook to pin down her Slovakian opponent to enter the quarters.

Radhika (IND) defeats Kristina Oroszova (SVK) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-0)

Quarter-Finals

A clinical display from the Russian with a pair of takedowns in each period ended Radhika's hopes of progressing to the semifinals.

Daria Bobrulko (RUS) defeats Radhika (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (8-2)

Bronze Medal Bout

The Italian unsettled the Kazakh wrestler with a couple of takedowns and push-outs to claim the Bronze.

Aurora Campagna (ITA) defeats Irina Kuznetsova (KAZ) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-1)

The Russian had Sun of China in a dangerous position, to repeatedly expose her back to garner a 7-0 lead, before finishing the match with a takedown to win the Bronze.

Daria Bobrulko (RUS) defeats Xinyuan Sun (CHN) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Won by default due to injury to Esenbaeva.

Atena Kodama (JPN) defeats Nabira Esenbaeva (UZB) 3-0 Victory by Injury (0-0)

Women's Freestyle 65kg

Round of 16

After a couple of takedowns, Demir of Turkey pulled off a head and arm lock throw to pin the Indian on the mat to win by fall.

Asli Demir (TUR) defeats Jaspreet Kaur (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (8-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

Koliadenko pinned her Turkish opponent after a takedown to win the Bronze.

Iryna Koliadenko (UKR) defeats Asli Demir (TUR) 5-0 Victory by Fall (2-0)

After trading initial takedowns, the Russian assumed command with a series of takedowns to claim the Bronze.

Albina Khripkova (RUS) defeats Veranika Eismant (BLR) 3-1 Victory by Points (9-3)

Gold Medal Bout

Miyu Imai of Japan secured the Gold in 65 kg (Image Courtesy: UWW)

Miyu Imai came up with takedowns and gut wrenches to win the Gold by technical superiority over her Mongolian opponent.

Miyu Imai (JPN) defeats Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan (MGL) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (13-3)

Women's Freestyle 68kg

Round of 16

Sonika progressed to the quarters after finishing the Canadian wrestler with a couple of takedowns.

Sonika Hooda (IND) defeats Dejah Aniela Slater (CAN) 3-1 Victory by Points (4-1)

Quarter-Finals

The Korean came up with an enormous four-point throw with a double under hook to enter the semis.

Hyeonyeong Park (KOR) defeats Sonika Hooda (IND) 3-1 Victory by Points (5-1)

Bronze Medal Bout

Morikawa came up with a pair of takedowns before finishing off a double under hook throw to wrap the match in style to claim Bronze.

Miwa Morikawa (JPN) defeats Hyeonyeong Park (KOR) 5-0 Victory by Fall (10-0)

Levytska pinned Wang of China, with an enormous head and arm lock throw to claim the Bronze.

Alina Rudnytska Levytska (UKR) defeats Yan Wang (CHN) 5-0 Victory by Fall (4-2)

Gold Medal Bout

Khanum Velieva of Russia won Gold in 68 kg (Image Courtesy: Batikaradeniz)

Reigning Junior World Champion Khanum Velieva defeated 2018 Cadet World Champion Macey to secure the Gold. Velieva’s experience was on display as she shutdown Macey for six straight minutes after a couple of takedowns.

Khanum Velieva (RUS) defeats Macey Ellen Kilty (USA) 3-1 Victory by Points (7-0)

Women's Freestyle 72kg

Round of 16

Koumba displayed her technical prowess in shutting out the Indian with a snap behind takedowns and leg laces to enter the quarters.

Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque (FRA) defeats Karuna (IND) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Repechage

Kamila of Poland produced takedowns at will to claim victory via technical superiority to progress to the Bronze medal match.

Kamila Czeslawa Kulwicka (POL) defeats Karuna (IND) 4-1 Victory by Technical Superiority (14-2)

Bronze Medal Bout

After trading takedowns, Fanwen Shen struck a last-minute takedown to claim Bronze in an exciting encounter.

Fanwen Shen (CHN) defeats Kamila Czeslawa Kulwicka (POL) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-4)

In an evenly contested match, Matsuyuki broke the deadlock with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining on the clock to claim Bronze.

Naruha Matsuyuki (JPN) defeats Anastasiya Zimiankova (BLR) 3-1 Victory by Points (3-1)

Gold Medal Bout

Larroque didn't give up an offensive point the entire tournament, outscoring her Junior World Championship opponents 33-0 on her way to winning her second junior world title. With a couple of takedowns against the Russian, she garnered the Gold in the 72 kg category.

Koumba Selene Fanta Larroque (FRA) defeats Evgeniia Zakharchenko (RUS) 3-0 Victory by Points (6-0)

Women's Freestyle 76kg

Round of 16

With a series of takedowns, Nisha overcame Greta of Lithuania to enter the Quarters.

Nisha (IND) defeats Greta Ceponyte (LTU) 3-1 Victory by Points (6-1)

Quarterfinal

Employing a couple of takedowns, Matsuyuki came up with a high crotch to pin the Indian down to enter the semis.

Yasuha Matsuyuki (JPN) defeats Nisha (IND) 5-0 Victory by Fall (10-0)

Bronze Medal Bout

With a barrage of single leg and double takedowns, the Japanese wrestler secured the Bronze against Tislichenko of Ukraine.

Yasuha Matsuyuki (JPN) defeats Anna Tislichenko (UKR) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Denise of Sweden displayed a wrestling masterclass with a takedown transitioned beautifully into a leg lace to win the Bronze in 90 seconds.

Denise Sabina Makota Stroem (SWE) defeats Inkara Zhanatayeva (KAZ) 4-0 Victory by Technical Superiority (10-0)

Gold Medal Bout

With a couple of snap down spin behinds, the Chinese pinned the Russian with a head, arm, and single leg lock to claim the Gold via fall.

Yuanyuan Huang (CHN) defeats Elmira Khalaeva (RUS) 5-0 Victory by Fall (6-0)