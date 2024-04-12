Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Udit bags silver; Abhimanyu and Vicky secure bronze on Day 1

A total of three wrestlers secured medals on Day 1 of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Wrestler Udit stole the spotlight, clinching a silver medal in the 57kg category.

Moving into the details of Udit’s 57kg-category win, he started by defeating Iran’s Ebrahim Mahdi Khari with a score of 10-8 in the initial round. Later, he secured wins over Kyrgyzstan’s Almaz Smanbekov (6-4) and North Korea’s Kim Kum Hyok (4-3) to make it to the grand finale against Japan’s Kento Yumiya.

However, Udit, an Asian U20 champion, had to suffer a heartbreak as he lost 4-5 in the end to settle with a silver medal in a closely fought final. Notably, this was Udit’s second medal at the senior level.

India clinched four successive gold medals in this particular weight category from 2020 to 2023. However, Udit had to settle for a silver medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

Abhimanyu and Vicky bagged bronze on Day 1 in Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

Wrestler Abhimanyu secured India’s second medal in the 70 kg category after defeating Uzbekistan’s Begijon Kuldashev 6-5 in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, he bagged a win over Korea’s Lee Seungchul by 10-0 and later, he lost to Japan’s Yoshinsouke Aoyagi in the semi-final by 0-10.

Vicky, on the other hand, secured India’s third medal by defeating Andrei Aronov 10-1 in the bronze medal match. Initially, he defeated China’s Tuerxunbieke Muheite 9-6. However, he lost to Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan 0-13 in the semi-final.

In 65kg, Rohit was beaten 5-3 by Japanese Masanosuke Ono in the bronze medal match. Parvinder Singh (79kg) lost to Japan’s Ryunosuke Kamiya 3-0 to crash out early.

A total of 30 Indian wrestlers, 10 each for women’s, men’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman categories will compete at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

In the last edition of the championships held in Amman, Indian wrestlers secured 14 medals, including one gold, three silvers, and 10 bronze. Aman Sehrawat (men’s 57kg) bagged the only top podium finish for India.