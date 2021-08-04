Bajrang Punia congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya for qualifying for final of men's 57kg freestyle

Wrestler Bajrang Punia congratulated fellow Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for the latter's success in qualifying for the final. Ravi Kumar Dahiya delighted Indian sports fans as he qualified for the final of the men's freestyle 57kg event.

Bajrang Punia, who lost his men's freestyle 86kg semifinal bout to USA's David Morris Taylor, took to Twitter to wish Ravi Kumar Dahiya luck for the upcoming event.

In a series of successful bouts, Ravi Kumar Dahiya first defeated Colombia's Óscar Tigreros 13-2 on technical superiority in the 1/8 final. It was then the turn of Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov to taste defeat at the hands of the Indian wrestler. Ravi Kumar Dahiya again stamped his authority in the bout and won 14-4 on technical superiority.

Wins against Óscar Tigreros and Georgi Vangelov ensured that Ravi Kumar Dahiya's booked a semifinal spot against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev. The semifinal between Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Nurislam Sanayev proved to be a thrilling affair.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had a narrow one-point lead at the end of the first period. However, Nurislam Sanayev proved to be a far superior wrestler in the second period as he attacked Dahiya relentlessly to score four two-pointers.

The Indian wrestler was able to score just one point in the first two minutes of the second period. It felt like it would be the end of the road but Dahiya hung on. He attacked Nurislam Sanayev to score two two-pointers in the last minute to keep his hopes of reaching the final alive.

In the final few seconds of the match, Ravi Kumar Dahiya used all his strength and might to overpower Nurislam Sanayev. Dahiya was able to flip Nurislam Sanayev over and pin him down on the mat. Once Nurislam Sanayev was pinned down, the referee stopped the match and declared Ravi Kumar Dahiya as the winner.

In the gold medal match, Ravi Kumar Dahiya will face Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee. The final is scheduled to take place on August 5.

