'Brilliant Bajrang': Twitter ecstatic after Bajrang Punia's stunning performance wins him a bronze medal at the Olympics

Bajrang Punia helped India win their sixth medal at the 2021 Olympics. The grappler secured a stunning 8-0 win over Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov to claim the bronze medal in the men's 65 kg freestyle category.

After looking a bit defensive yesterday, the Indian came out aggressively today and attacked the Kazakh wrestler right from the start to claim the bronze medal. Here's more on what happened during the bout.

Bajrang Punia claims bronze at the Olympics

The Indian looked in control right from the start. He made things really tough for Niyazbekov, who was not at his potential best on the day. Having faced the Kazakh wrestler before, Bajrang knew what to expect from him. Bajrang scored 2 points in the first round.

He continued his domination in the second round and kept adding to the points. He kept pinning down his opponent, who didn't seem to have any answers to Bajrang's brilliance. At the end of 6 minutes, the Indian prevailed by walking off with an impressive 8-0 win to bag his first Olympic medal.

Bajrang was slated to win gold, which is why he was very disappointed after losing to Haji Aliyev in the semifinals. However, he came back strongly from the disappointment and displayed a fantastic performance to take home the bronze medal.

Fans react to Bajrang Punia's bronze medal at the Olympics

Fans were elated to learn that Bajrang Punia had succeeded in winning India its sixth medal at the 2021 Olympics. The wrestler will now proudly lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony, scheduled for August 8. Indian fans, who waited for the wrestler's bronze medal bout for the whole day, poured in with messages of love and appreciation on Twitter. Here is what they had to say:

And he does it!! @BajrangPunia 6th medal for India! Touches London! #Tokyo2020 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 7, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to Wrestler Bajrang Punia on winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020!



Your grit, passion and vigour are truly inspiring. Such a spectacular achievement - you have made India proud! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 7, 2021

Congratulations to @BajrangPunia for bagging the Bronze medal in the 65-kg freestyle wrestling bout at #TokyoOlympics. He displayed great resolve, determination & exceptional skills throughout the tournament. The nation is proud of his accomplishments. #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/NUdrTv7z5Y — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2021

India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 !

Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BYkjeQJY3U — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

Strength, Stamina & Skill - #BajrangPunia has mastered all three and won a bronze medal for India at the #OlympicGames



Well wrestled, the nation is proud of your amazing achievement! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YvnE9e3pZy — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @BajrangPunia finally you made it proud of you 👏🏽🇮🇳 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 7, 2021

And @bajrangpunia does India proud by winning a BRONZE!



Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/WhbAxPkuDV — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) August 7, 2021

Congrats #BajrangPunia for winning the bronze in #Olympics. You made us proud.#TeamIndia — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) August 7, 2021

Congratulations @BajrangPunia finally you made it proud of you 👏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Eip5Vp5WUR — Mr.Nikhil.Nagre. (@NikhilNagreINC) August 7, 2021

🇮🇳 Adds another medal to kitty as star wrestler @BajrangPunia brings home bronze 🥉 in Men's 65 Kg freestyle wrestling#tokyoolympics2020#cheer4india🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/q71Th1QpUM — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) August 7, 2021

Well done @BajrangPunia to overcome injury and win bronze . Six medals now in the Indian kitty, equal to 2012 London medal tally. Now wishing @Neeraj_chopra1 the best: let’s end with a grandstand finish. 👍👍 #Cheer4India #Olympics — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 7, 2021

Many congratulations to @BajrangPunia on winning Bronze medal by defeating Kazakhstan wrestler by 8-0 .

Well done 🤼‍♂️pehlwan ji.🇮🇳💐 pic.twitter.com/R8SHkZAP7P — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) August 7, 2021

