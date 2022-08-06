"Comeback Queen: Taakat, Technique Aur Timing!"- Twitter reacts to Sakshi Malik's gold medal

Sakshi Malik pulled off a magnificent win to capture the gold medal in the women's freestyle 62 kg category, beating Canada's Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 5.

Malik initially trailed 0-4 at the end of the first round. However, she did turn the tables in the second round to clinch a victory by pinning her opponent to the mat.

This was her first gold and third overall medal at the quadrennial showpiece event. She clinched a silver medal at the 2014 Glasgow Games while settling for bronze in the 2018 Gold Coast edition of the Games.

Sakshi did not concede a single point in her first two bouts. The 29-year-old first defeated Kelsey Barnes of England 10-0 in the quarterfinals of the women's freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals.

She continued a sublime show, to storm into the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon 10-0, on the basis of technical superiority.

Following the Indian wrestlers' dominance at the Coventry Arena, the Indian Contingent moved to fifth position in the CWG 2022 medals tally with a total of 26 medals, including nine gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals.

Indian wrestlers put up an exceptional performance to win six medals, including three golds, one silver, and one bronze on the eighth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) on Friday.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia were the ones to capture gold medals, while Anshu Malik bagged silver. Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medals.

Elated by the win in the gripping final, Sakshi Malik took a victory lap with the Indian flag. Tears of joy rolled down her eyes as she heard the national anthem during the medal ceremony.

Sakshi told news agency ANI after winning the gold:

"This time I just wanted to win gold. I gave my best and I am very happy. I got emotional when the national anthem was played after my win."

Her amazing performance led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Indians celebrated her triumph and hailed her achievement. Here are a few reactions from fans:

