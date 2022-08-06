CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia and Co. win six medals on Day 8, Twitter reacts

Indian wrestlers put up an exceptional performance to win six medals, including three golds, one silver and one bronze medal on the eighth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Friday (August 5).

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia swept gold medals, while Anshu Malik bagged silver, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medals respectively.

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal to defend his title at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham on August 5. The Indian grappler displayed a superlative performance to defeat Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg category final.

The 28-year-old put up a sublime performance throughout the competition, having conceded just two points in four matches overall. Bajrang won the first two matches (Round of 16 and Quarter-finals) victories by fall. He then came in and easily won the semi-final bout with by technical superiority.

Sakshi Malik, on the other hand, pulled off a come from behind squeaker to win the gold medal, her first gold and third overall medal at the CWG.

Malik, who was up against Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, initially trailed 4-0 at the end of the first round. However, she did turn the corner in the second round to clinch a victory by fall.

Deepak Punia clinched India's third gold medal in wrestling and ninth gold overall at CWG 2022. He defeated two-time Commonwealth Games champion Pakistan's Muhammed Inam in a toe-to-toe contest in the men's 86kg match.

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik had to settle for silver. The youngster was trailing Adekuoroye 4-0 at the break. The Indian came attacking in the second half in an attempt to cover up the points deficit. Unfortunately, she fell short of time as Adekuoroye bagged her third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Divya Kakran bagged a bronze medal through repechage in the women's 68kg clash.

Mohit Grewal, on the other hand, won a bronze medal (125kg) after pinning down the Jamaican opponent in a bronze medal bout. Wrestlers have bagged six out of six medals up for grabs on the eighth day for India in wrestling.

CWG 2022: Twitter reacts to Indian Wrestlers medal rush

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



Bajrang Punia, that was special. The champ with his gold 🏽



#CWG2022 #Wrestling “I wasn’t performing as well as I wanted to, but i’m getting there slowly and improving my performances. I don’t look at the opponents, my job is to focus on myself and do my best.”Bajrang Punia, that was special. The champ with his gold “I wasn’t performing as well as I wanted to, but i’m getting there slowly and improving my performances. I don’t look at the opponents, my job is to focus on myself and do my best.”Bajrang Punia, that was special. The champ with his gold 🙌🏽#CWG2022 #Wrestling https://t.co/qjwVRe4Qtv

Shrutidhar Nirala @ShridharNirala defeats 2018 gold medalist Pakistani wrestler Inam by 3-0.



India India India chants in venue !!



3rd gold 🥇today in wrestg



9th Gold medal for Bharat



#DeepakPunia

#Wrestling

#CommonwealthGames22 @anandmahindra It can’t get better than this Deepak Puniadefeats 2018 gold medalist Pakistaniwrestler Inam by 3-0.India India Indiachants in venue !!3rd gold 🥇today in wrestg9th Gold medal for Bharat @anandmahindra It can’t get better than this Deepak Punia🇮🇳 defeats 2018 gold medalist Pakistani 🇵🇰wrestler Inam by 3-0.India India India 🇮🇳 chants in venue !!3rd gold 🥇today in wrestg9th Gold medal for Bharat 🇮🇳#DeepakPunia #Wrestling #CommonwealthGames22 https://t.co/StLwU6sdKN

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Gold for Bajrang Punia.

Gold for Sakshi Malik.

Gold for Deepak Punia.



Three gold medals for India in the last one hour in Commonwealth Games 2022. Gold for Bajrang Punia.Gold for Sakshi Malik.Gold for Deepak Punia.Three gold medals for India in the last one hour in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19 🏽 moment in the fight, it was as if both knew what was coming and indeed it did – a takedown. Utter dominance from Bajrang Punia as he wins a CWG gold for the second time in a row. What a champion! 🏽



#CWG2022 #Wrestling Loved this🏽 moment in the fight, it was as if both knew what was coming and indeed it did – a takedown. Utter dominance from Bajrang Punia as he wins a CWG gold for the second time in a row. What a champion! Loved this 👇🏽 moment in the fight, it was as if both knew what was coming and indeed it did – a takedown. Utter dominance from Bajrang Punia as he wins a CWG gold for the second time in a row. What a champion! 🙌🏽#CWG2022 #Wrestling https://t.co/71R5lQ9U1n

Amanpreet Singh @amanthejourno

"I gave my all on the mat. The elbow injury I had before coming here meant I could not work enough on my upper body strength. Had I got one more month, the result of the bout would have been different," says

#CWG2022India THIS IS WHAT ANSHU HAD TO SAY AFTER 🥈"I gave my all on the mat. The elbow injury I had before coming here meant I could not work enough on my upper body strength. Had I got one more month, the result of the bout would have been different," says @OLyAnshu THIS IS WHAT ANSHU HAD TO SAY AFTER 🥈"I gave my all on the mat. The elbow injury I had before coming here meant I could not work enough on my upper body strength. Had I got one more month, the result of the bout would have been different," says @OLyAnshu.#CWG2022India

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234



World Championships 🥈Anshu Malik lost her Final bout in Women's 57kg to 2-time Champion Odunayo Adekuoroye and settles for 🥈



Nonetheless, it's a great tournament for dubutant 21 y/o Anshu who won her previous 2 bouts in tech superiority. ANSHU MALIK WINS 🥈World Championships 🥈Anshu Malik lost her Final bout in Women's 57kg to 2-time Champion Odunayo Adekuoroyeand settles for 🥈Nonetheless, it's a great tournament for dubutant 21 y/o Anshu who won her previous 2 bouts in tech superiority. ANSHU MALIK WINS 🥈World Championships 🥈Anshu Malik lost her Final bout in Women's 57kg to 2-time Champion Odunayo Adekuoroye🇳🇬 and settles for 🥈Nonetheless, it's a great tournament for dubutant 21 y/o Anshu who won her previous 2 bouts in tech superiority. https://t.co/grEkdeDfPZ

Also read: CWG 2022: "Silver medal. Golden smile"- Twitter reacts to Murali Sreeshankar's historic silver medal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far