CWG 2022: Ravi Dahiya, Naveen, Vinesh Phogat clinch gold on Day 9, Indian wrestling contingent wrap up with 12 medals

The gold medal rush for the Indian wrestlers continued at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, as three more wrestlers finished atop the podium.

Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen extended India's gold medal winners list by taking the tally to 13 so far.

Ravi swept up the gold medal by outpowering Nigeria's Welson Ebikewenimo 10-0 on points in the men's 57kg freestyle final.

Vinesh Phogat also clinched gold - her third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She out-hussled Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don of Sri Lanka to clinch victory in her third and final match of the event - one played in the round-robin format.

Meanwhile, Naveen clinched the gold in the men's 74kg category after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir by a 9-0 scoreline to extend India's ever-expanding medal tally at the quadrennial showpiece event.

Among other wrestlers, Deepak Nehra (97kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg), and Pooja Gehlot (50kg) settled for bronze.

Deepak Nehra (97kg) outplayed Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze medal play-off, while Pooja Sihag (76kg) also grabbed bronze by beating Australia's Naomi de Bruine by technical superiority.

Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot (50kg) also bagged a bronze by defeating Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio 12-2 by technical superiority.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia were the ones to capture gold medals on the previous day, while Anshu Malik bagged silver on Friday. Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medals on the same day.

With this, the Indian wrestling contingent have wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with six gold medals, one silver medal, and five bronze medals.

So far, India has 40 medals at the CWG 2022, including 13 golds, 11 silvers, and 16 bronze.

Triple treat from Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen at CWG 2022 – Twitter reacts to Indian wrestlers' exceptional performance

After another golden day for India on the wrestling mat in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Twitterati expressed their joy in a fulsome manner.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports

Vinesh Phogat | GOLD

Ravi Dahiya | GOLD

Naveen | GOLD

Pooja Gehlot | Bronze

Pooja Sihag | Bronze

Deepak Nehra | Bronze

#CWG22

#CWG2022India Fabulous day for Indian wrestlers with all 6 getting medals (3 Gold, 3 Bronze):Vinesh Phogat | GOLDRavi Dahiya | GOLDNaveen | GOLDPooja Gehlot | BronzePooja Sihag | BronzeDeepak Nehra | Bronze Fabulous day for Indian wrestlers with all 6 getting medals (3 Gold, 3 Bronze): ✨ Vinesh Phogat | GOLD ✨ Ravi Dahiya | GOLD ✨ Naveen | GOLD ✨ Pooja Gehlot | Bronze✨ Pooja Sihag | Bronze ✨ Deepak Nehra | Bronze #CWG22 #CWG2022India https://t.co/F5Gg7GX9b2

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Gold - Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia



Silver - Anshu Malik



Bronze - Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag, Deepak Nehra



12 out of 12 medals for India in Wrestling in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Gold - Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak PuniaSilver - Anshu MalikBronze - Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag, Deepak Nehra12 out of 12 medals for India in Wrestling in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sumit @sumitsaurabh I have a huge doubt that since India is winning a lot of medals in wrestling, CWG might remove this sports in the next edition .



If India wins hockey and cricket also , they might remove it from the games list in next CWG . I have a huge doubt that since India is winning a lot of medals in wrestling, CWG might remove this sports in the next edition . If India wins hockey and cricket also , they might remove it from the games list in next CWG .

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Indian wrestler continue 100% strike rate at CWG



CWG 2018: 12 medals for India out of 12 events.



CWG 2022: 12 medals for India out of 12 events.



CWG 2026: Wrestling not included as of now. Indian wrestler continue 100% strike rate at CWGCWG 2018: 12 medals for India out of 12 events. CWG 2022: 12 medals for India out of 12 events.CWG 2026: Wrestling not included as of now.

Vishank Razdan @VishankRazdan



He wins gold 🥇 in the men's 74kg category by beating Md. Sharif Tahir in the GMM by a margin of 9-0..



Brilliant performance by Naveen.. #B2022 , Wrestling: 19 year young Naveen Kumar has been the most impressive wrestler for India imo at the 2022 CWG..He wins gold 🥇 in the men's 74kg category by beating Md. Sharif Tahir in the GMM by a margin of 9-0..Brilliant performance by Naveen.. #B2022, Wrestling: 19 year young Naveen Kumar has been the most impressive wrestler for India imo at the 2022 CWG..He wins gold 🥇 in the men's 74kg category by beating Md. Sharif Tahir in the GMM by a margin of 9-0..Brilliant performance by Naveen.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Bhavya Chand @bhavya_journo

No one can stop this guy...



Registers a 10-0 TSU win over Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson, who has three CWG to his name, in men's 57kg final.



#wrestling #Birmingham22 Its a Gold for Ravi Dahiya on his CWG debut.No one can stop this guy...Registers a 10-0 TSU win over Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson, who has three CWG to his name, in men's 57kg final. Its a Gold for Ravi Dahiya on his CWG debut. No one can stop this guy...Registers a 10-0 TSU win over Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson, who has three CWG to his name, in men's 57kg final.#wrestling #Birmingham22 https://t.co/tvW9XomPKx

Abhinav @Abhinav321G

But the saddest part is that we'll not have wrestling in cwg 2026 🥺.



#CWG2022

#CommonwealthGames

#India4CWG2022 #Cwg2026 Without archery and shooting we have won so many medals, imagine what if they were part of cwg 2022, we would have broken last time record too.But the saddest part is that we'll not have wrestling in cwg 2026 🥺. Without archery and shooting we have won so many medals, imagine what if they were part of cwg 2022, we would have broken last time record too. But the saddest part is that we'll not have wrestling in cwg 2026 🥺. #CWG2022#CommonwealthGames#India4CWG2022 #Cwg2026

ཨ་ཡུ་ཤིས་།🐟 @drSnorlax_9193

The way India is winning golds in Wrestling, CWG Committee will exclude it in next CWGs !! The way India is winning golds in Wrestling, CWG Committee will exclude it in next CWGs !! 😂😂

Defence Squad @Defence_Squad_



Its 10th Gold medal for India

#CommonwealthGames2022 #Wrestling #TeamIndia #ravikumardahiya Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Gold medal after beating 2 time reigning CWG medalist 10-0 in Final (57kg).Its 10th Gold medal for India Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins Gold medal after beating 2 time reigning CWG medalist 10-0 in Final (57kg). Its 10th Gold medal for India 🇮🇳 🙏#CommonwealthGames2022 #Wrestling #TeamIndia #ravikumardahiya https://t.co/G7iSsqBDUv

