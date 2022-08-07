CWG 2022: Ravi Dahiya, Naveen, Vinesh Phogat clinch gold on Day 9, Indian wrestling contingent wrap up with 12 medals

The gold medal rush for the Indian wrestlers continued at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Saturday, as three more wrestlers finished atop the podium.
Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen extended India's gold medal winners list by taking the tally to 13 so far.
Ravi swept up the gold medal by outpowering Nigeria's Welson Ebikewenimo 10-0 on points in the men's 57kg freestyle final.
Vinesh Phogat also clinched gold - her third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She out-hussled Chamodya Keshani Maduravlage Don of Sri Lanka to clinch victory in her third and final match of the event - one played in the round-robin format.
Meanwhile, Naveen clinched the gold in the men's 74kg category after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir by a 9-0 scoreline to extend India's ever-expanding medal tally at the quadrennial showpiece event.
Among other wrestlers, Deepak Nehra (97kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg), and Pooja Gehlot (50kg) settled for bronze.
Deepak Nehra (97kg) outplayed Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze medal play-off, while Pooja Sihag (76kg) also grabbed bronze by beating Australia's Naomi de Bruine by technical superiority.
Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot (50kg) also bagged a bronze by defeating Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio 12-2 by technical superiority.
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia were the ones to capture gold medals on the previous day, while Anshu Malik bagged silver on Friday. Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medals on the same day.
With this, the Indian wrestling contingent have wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with six gold medals, one silver medal, and five bronze medals.
So far, India has 40 medals at the CWG 2022, including 13 golds, 11 silvers, and 16 bronze.
Triple treat from Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen at CWG 2022 – Twitter reacts to Indian wrestlers' exceptional performance
After another golden day for India on the wrestling mat in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Twitterati expressed their joy in a fulsome manner.
