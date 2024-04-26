Federation Cup 2024: Delhi and Haryana wrestlers secure four medals each on Day 3

On the third day of the ongoing Federation Cup in wrestling, a total of 40 Greco-Roman wrestlers secured medals in various weight categories at Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Indoor Stadium in Varanasi on April 26, Friday.

In the 55 kg category, Delhi’s Sanjeev secured the gold medal while Chattisgarh’s Manu Yadav and Jharkhand’s Anjit Munda settled for bronze medals with Haryana’s Manish picking up the silver medal.

Delving into the details of the 60 kg category, Delhi’s Chetan secured the gold medal while UP’s Ajeet Kumar took the silver medal. Mohit and Abhishek grabbed bronze medals on Day 3 of the Federation Cup.

In the 63 kg and 67 kg categories, Maharashtra wrestlers Pravin Patil and Govind secured gold medals respectively. In the 72 kg category, Ajay Dagar bagged the gold medal after defeating Rajasthan’s Jagmal Singh in the final.

Moving to the 77 kg category, Delhi’s Ravi Kumar bagged the gold medal while Satender Yadav settled for a silver medal. Haryana wrestlers Hardeep, Ajay, and Sonu grabbed gold medals in the 82 kg, 87 kg, and 97 kg categories respectively.

On the other hand, Delhi’s Sonu, in the 130 kg category, bagged the gold medal after defeating UP’s Yatendra on Day 3 of the Federation Cup.

A look at the results of the Federation Cup on Day 3

55kg: 1. Sanjeev (DEL), 2. Manish (HAR), 3. Manu Yadav (CHG), Anjit Munda (JHA)

60kg: 1. Chetan (DEL), 2. Ajeet Kumar (UP), 3. Mohit Narwal (HAR), Abhishek Nishad (CHG)

63kg: 1. Pravin Patil (MAH), 2. Sunny Kumar (HAR), 3. Deshraj (RAJ), Hariom Puri (MP)

67kg: 1. Govind (MAH), 2. Bholu Dav (UP), 3. Deepak (DEL), Himanshu (HAR)

72kg: 1. Ajay Dagar (HAR), 2. Jagmal Singh (RAJ), 3. Anil Ruhil (CHD), Anish Singh (CHG)

77kg: 1. Ravi Kumar (DEL), 2. Satender Yadav (CHG), 3. Parmanand Bujammagol (KAR), Chhagan Meena (RAJ)

82kg: 1. Hardeep (HAR), 2. Amit Gope (JHA), 3. Bhupender (RAJ), Praveen Hipparigi (KAR)

87kg: 1. Ajay (HAR), 2. Inderjit (CHD), 3. Darshan (MAH), Aditya Bedikyale (KAR)

97kg: 1. Sonu (HAR), 2. Vijender (DEL), 3. Subham Kumar (BIH), Ritik (CHD)

130kg: 1. Sonu (DEL), 2. Yatendra (UP), 3. Mudassir Khan (MP), Ashish (CHD)