"Hello from Tokyo": Wrestler Bajrang Punia reaches Games village for Olympics 2021

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has arrived in Tokyo to participate in Olympics 2021. The wrestler posted his picture from the Olympic Games Village via his Twitter handle on July 31.

Bajrang Punia posted the picture with the caption:

"Hello from Tokyo"

Bajrang flew to Tokyo from Russia, where he had been training with fellow wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia.

Bajrang Punia had also posted a picture of himself before he took-off from Russia.

To Tokyo to claim what’s ours…. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sYBwEqXpAv — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 29, 2021

Bajrang Punia is one of India's top medal hopes in Tokyo. He will represent India in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. Ravi Kumar Dahiya will compete in the men's 57kg and Deepak Punia will be seen in action in the men's 86kg category.

Why is Bajrang Punia a gold medal hopeful?

Bajrang Punia is one of the favorites to win a medal for India in Tokyo this year. Since 2016, he has claimed two Asian Championships gold medals. He is also a two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medal winner.

In 2018, the now 27-year-old wrestler returned with gold medals from the Asian and Commonwealth Games. He also clinched silver at the 2018 World Championships. In 2021, he won the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy. He has been a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) since November 2018.

Bajrang Punia is seeded second in the 65kg weight category, behind Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov.

The wrestler had a minor injury scare ahead of the Olympics. He injured his knee during a match against Abulmazhid Kudiev in a tournament in Russia. However, the injury did not deter him for long and the wrestler was soon back on the wrestling mat.

