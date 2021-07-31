Olympics Wrestling Draw: When and where to watch, event timings, start lists, and live streaming details

Wrestling has finally arrived at the Olympics. After a long wait, wrestlers gather in the Chiba Prefecture, located outside Tokyo, to begin their quest for Olympic glory. India has qualified in seven weight categories – three men and four women – and will begin its campaign on August 3.

The wrestling event will kick off with Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling. Wrestlers in the 60 kg and 130 kg Greco Roman weight categories and 76 kg women’s will be in action on August 1.

India did not qualify in any of the weight categories scheduled for Day 1.

When are the Olympic wrestling draws?

United World Wrestling (UWW) will hold the draws a day prior to the event. For the 60 kg and 130 kg GR, and 76 kg WW, the draws will be held on July 31.

India will begin its campaign on August 3. Sonam Malik will be in action in the 62 kg women’s wrestling. The draws for the competition will be held on August 2 (Monday).

Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will begin their campaign in 57kg and 86 kg men’s freestyle respectively on August 4. The wrestling draws will be released on August 3 (Tuesday).

Vinesh Phogat (53 kg WW), on the other hand, will start her gold medal quest on August 5, with the wrestling draw scheduled for August 4.

Bajrang Punia (65 kg FS) and Seema Malik (50 kg WW), meanwhile, will take to the mat on August 6. Their wrestling draws will be released on August 5.

Where to watch Olympic wrestling draws?

The draws will not be telecast anywhere. Once the draws are released, they will be available on both the UWW and Olympic websites. They will be released onUWW'sW Twitter handle.

“The opening draws for the Wrestle Tokyo Olympic Games are about to get underway in Japan. WATCH,” tweeted UWW.

UWW Website: https://uww.org/event/tokyo-2020?tab=schedule

UWW Twitter: https://twitter.com/wrestling/status/1421325855775621122

