Olympics Wrestling Draw Day 1: Adeline Gray vs Natalia Vorobeva, Mijain Lopez vs Riza Kayaalp set for semi-final collision

The Olympic Wrestling Draw for the first day was announced on Saturday. A blockbuster day awaits for wrestling enthusiasts on opening day as the United World Wrestling (UWW) announced the draws for the Greco Roman and Women’s Wrestling.

In this article, we will try and analyze the draws and matches to watch out for on the first day.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Greco Roman 60 kg

The last time the Olympics were held in Tokyo in 1964, Japan won two gold medals in Greco-Roman wrestling. 57 years later, Fumita Kenichiro will look to repeat the same feat as he enters as the top seed in the wrestling draw.

But it won’t be easy for the 25-year-old who has not wrestled since the Asian Championships in New Delhi were held last year. He will face Africa's multi-championship gold medalist Fergat Abdelkarim in round 1.

Fourth seed Nejati Ali Reza (IRI) is up against Melikyan Armen (ARM) in the first round.

Fumita’s biggest challenge Emelin Sergey (ROC), who he beat in the 2019 Worlds final 10-5 after being down 0-5, is in the other part of the group. The two can only meet in the final at 60 kg.

In Sergey’s group, there are two young stars in U23 world champion Kamal Kerem (IRI) and Individual World Cup champion Sharshenbekov Zholaman (KAZ) who would be vying for the podium finish. The young duo are likely to meet in the quarterfinals of Greco Roman wrestling. The winner will possibly take on Sergey in the next round.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Greco Roman 130 kg

The heaviest Greco Roman weight category is all set for a possible collision between Rio Olympic silver medalist Riza Kayaalp (TUR) and three-time defending champion Mijain Lopez (CUB).

As per the wrestling draw, the Cuban legend will take on Ciurariu Alexuc Alin (ROU) in the first round, while Kayaalp will be up against Knystautas Mantas (LTU).

Fourth seed Mirzazadeh (IRI) will have to overcome the Lopez challenge in the quarterfinals to reach the last four.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Women’s 76 kg

The five-time world champion Adeline Gray (USA) will start her campaign against Zaineb Sghaier (TUR). She will look to overcome the 2016 Olympic disappointment where she bowed out in the quarterfinals.

A gold medal favorite, Gray could possibly meet former world champion Yasemin Adar (TUR).

In the same group, wrestling’s supermom and 2012 London Games gold medalist Natalia Vorobeva (ROC), could be Gray’s possible opponent in the semifinals. However, before that, she will need to beat Samar Hamza (EGY), Elmira Sydykova (KAZ), and Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ).

World silver medalist and local favorite Hiro Minagawa (JPN) will begin her campaign against the veteran Burmaa Ochirbat (MGL). The Mongolian will be competing in her third Olympics.

All eyes will be on defending champion Erica Wiebe (CAN) who has had a tough road to the final. She faces 2019 World bronze medalist Epp MAEE (Rd1), could face Japan's Minagawa in QF and then four-time world medalist Aline Rotter (GER) Focken in the semifinals as per the wrestling draw.

Rotter Focken will begin her campaign against Rio Olympic fifth-placer and former world silver medalist Vasilisa Marzaliuk (BLR).

