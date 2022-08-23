Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia's training camp in USA ahead of World Wrestling Championships approved

Ace Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia are all set to train in Michigan, USA, ahead of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. The event is set to take place between September 10 and 18 in Belgrade, Serbia.

After an absolutely dominating showing at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), the gold medal-winning pugilists will depart for Michigan today (August 23). Bajrang and Deepak will be accompanied by coach Sujeet Mann while physiotherapist Dr. Anand Kumar will join them later.

Following their training sessions in the USA, both the wrestlers will travel directly to Belgrade for the World Wrestling Championships.

The wrestlers' international training camp in the USA was approved under the Union Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) have now sanctioned financial assistance for Bajrang and Deepak's travel and training camp.

The duo will train at Michigan University under the university's head coach Sean Bormet. Sean has trained Olympic bronze medalist Myles Amine (86 kg) and Olympian Andy Hrovat (84 kg) in the past.

Earlier this month, the MYAS also sanctioned Ravi Kumar Dhaiya's training session in Vladikavkaz, Russia. The 2022 CWG gold medalist is currently training for the World Wrestling Championships.

The 24-year-old was accompanied by his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil, and physiotherapist Dr. Munish Kumar. The travel, visa, board, and lodging costs for Dahiya's training camp as well as his support staff will be covered under TOPS.

Bajrang and Deepak Punia's dominance in Birmingham

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the gold medal to defend his title at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham on August 5. The Indian grappler displayed a superlative performance to defeat Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65 kg category final.

The 28-year-old was sublime throughout the competition, having conceded just two points in four matches overall. Bajrang won the first two matches (in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals) by fall. He then easily won the semi-final bout through technical superiority.

Deepak Punia clinched India's third gold medal in wrestling and ninth gold overall at CWG 2022. He defeated two-time Commonwealth Games champion Pakistan's Muhammed Inam in a toe-to-toe contest in the men's 86 kg match.

Also read: Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Russia training camp for World Wrestling Championships approved

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar