Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Russia training camp for World Wrestling Championships approved

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya will embark on a training camp in Vladikavkaz, Russia, for a period of 29 days to prepare for the World Wrestling Championships, which gets underway on September 10.

The versatile grappler's training camp was approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will fund Dahiya's trip and training costs.

The camp is aimed at honing Dahiya's skills ahead of the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month.The wrestler will leave for the training camp on August 17.

The 24-year-old will be accompanied by his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil, and physiotherapist Dr. Munish Kumar. The travel, visa, board and lodging costs of Dahiya and his support staff will be covered under TOPS.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Dahiya, a 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, was sanctioned a special training camp in Bulgaria in addition to competitive exposure in Bulgaria, Turkey and Mongolia.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya was at his best at CWG 2022

India’s Olympic Games silver medalist was unstoppable in the men’s 57kg freestyle category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

The Indian wrestler took two minutes and 16 seconds to outclass Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson 10-0 to win the gold medal in the 57kg category.

He looked a tad out of sorts in the semi-finals at the start but soon regained his mojo. He beat Ali Asad of Pakistan 14-4 in the semi-finals.

The match extended to more than three minutes and Ravi Kumar Dahiya gave Asad the liberty to score four points. But once the Indian pressed the pedal, the Pakistan grappler failed to keep pace and lost the match.

