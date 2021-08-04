"Indian wrestlers on fire": Twitter ecstatic as Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia secure Olympic semi-final berths

Indian wrestlers have made a mind-boggling start to their Olympic campaign as both Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia made it to the semi-finals of their respective categories.

In what was an eventful hour for Indian wrestling, both these grapplers have looked absolutely brilliant in their bouts. A similar performance in the semis would help India increase their medal tally significantly. Here's more on what happened during these bouts.

Deepak and Ravi Kumar make it to the semi-finals

Ravi Kumar started his campaign against Colombia's Tigeros Urbano. He looked completely dominant in the bout and secured a 13-2 win with technical superiority.

Moving into the quarters he was up against Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov. Once again, the Indian looked dominant and displayed some outrageous strength to take a 14-4 win with technical superiority.

His dominance in the last two bouts definitely makes him one of the grapplers to watch out for in the event. His semi-final opponent, Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan, is coming off a slight niggle after the quarterfinal bout, which would definitely make things a bit easier for him.

Meanwhile, Deepak Punia also started his campaign with a dominant display against Ekerekeme Agiomor. The Indian grappler won the bout 12-1 with technical superiority. His next bout was a tricky one against China's Zushen Lin. After taking an early lead, the Indian faced some resilience from Zushen. With the scores tied going into the last minute, Deepak will be on his way out. However, he pulled off a stunning move in the dying seconds which helped him to a thrilling win.

Fans react to the splendid display by the Indian wrestlers at the Olympics

Indian fans were jubilant after a wonderful Wednesday morning performance by the Indian athletes. The wrestlers added to their joy after booking their berths in the semi-finals of their respective events. Fans poured in with messages of love and appreciation for the two grapplers and wished them the best for the semi-finals.

