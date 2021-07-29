Olympics 2021: Vinesh Phogat and Indian women's team reach Tokyo, will begin training from Friday

Indian women’s Olympics wrestling team, barring Vinesh Phogat (who is already at the Games Village), has reached Tokyo today and will begin training on Friday. Seema Bisla (50 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Sonam Malik (62 kg), along with head coach Kuldeep Malik, are currently in isolation.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Malik gave a glimpse of their first day at the Games Village:

“We reached Tokyo safely but it was tiring, especially the immigration process. Nonetheless, well, that is what is the new normal. Today (Thursday), is all good. We all have settled in and the girls are enjoying every moment. From tomorrow, we’ll resume our training,” he said.

The women’s team was training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Sonepat since July 14. They also underwent RT-PCR tests for seven consecutive days before their departure, as was mentioned in the Olympics playbook.

Upon arrival in Tokyo, they once again were test for COVID-19 and after returning negative were allowed to enter the city.

Vinesh Phogat, on the other hand, arrived on Wednesday. The world medalist was originally scheduled to arrive on Tuesday but was stopped in Frankfurt due to visa issues.

It was learnt that she had overstayed her European visa by one day and hence was stopped at immigration. The matter was quickly resolved and she boarded a flight to Tokyo on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat’s coach Woller Akos has also reached the Games village but is accredited through the Hungarian Olympic Committee.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh and Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar will also be joining the wrestling team in Tokyo.

“They are travelling tomorrow and will join the team in Tokyo,” said a WFI official

Bajrang Punia and Co. to fly for Tokyo Olympics on 29 July

Meanwhile, the men’s wrestling team – Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) – will leave for the Olympics on July 29. They are currently training in Moscow.

The Indian wrestling contingent has some heavy medal-favorites in their camp who are expected to earn podium finishes at the Tokyo Olympics. The wrestling events for India begin on August 3, with Sonam Malik kicking off the Olympic wrestling campaign for the country.

