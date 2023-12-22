Sanjay Singh-led newly-elected WFI body to cancel all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel regarding wrestling

Just hours after the results of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were announced on Thursday, December 21, the newly elected panel opted to scrap all the decisions taken by the ad-hoc committee in the last four months.

Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh registered an emphatic vote count of 40-7 against former Commonwealth Games medalist Anita Sheoran to claim the presidency post.

The Sanjay Singh-led faction won 13 out of 15 posts, while Anita Sheoran's camp managed to win the remaining two posts of secretary general (Prem Chand Lochab) and senior vice-president (Devender Kadyan).

A general meeting for the elected members was called at a hotel in the national capital; however all the members weren't present. It was decided to cancel all the decisions for wrestling brought by Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel, which managed the daily functioning when the WFI was suspended.

"All the decisions taken by the ad-hoc panel have been cancelled. We will decide on the new dates and venue for the senior nationals," a WFI source, close to the developments, was quoted by The New Indian Express. "Besides, the selection criteria for the 2024 Olympics and other international events will be announced after the meeting of the executive committee soon."

Senior Nationals in Jaipur cancelled

On December 8 this month, the ad-hoc panel of WFI announced the dates of the Senior National Championships for wrestling. The tournament that was scheduled from January 2 to 5 in 2024 won't be held after the newly elected WFI body decided to cancel all the past decisions.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa's committee stressed the importance of the championship to name the wrestlers for the national camp.

Though the WFI will announce the fresh dates and venue for the senior nationals at a later point, it confirmed to hold the junior national championships for under-15 and under-20 categories between December 28 and 30 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.