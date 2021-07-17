Sumit Malik seeking a reduced doping ban to defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik, 28, will appeal to United World Wrestling (UWW) over a reduced doping ban in hopes of defending his title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The wrestler sent a specific supplement and a few medicines for testing to the US which could prove he took the banned substance unknowingly.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, a WFI official said:

“It is unfortunate that his Olympic chances are over. But if he can prove himself innocent and reduce his sentence, he might get a shot at defending his CWG title.”

Sumit Malik can reduce his sentence if he can prove that he took the drug outside competition for medical reasons and not as a performance-enhancing dose.

"We have submitted a sample of the supplement to the US for testing. We suspect it had the banned substance. We believe it is the reason why Sumit failed the drug test," a source familiar with the matter told Sportskeeda.

Sumit Malik was handed a two-year ban on July 2 after failing a doping test at the World Olympic Qualifiers held in Bulgaria in May. He tested positive for the banned substance methylhexamine. It falls under the “specified stimulant” category in the World Anti-Doping Agency List (WADA).

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Dahiya focuses on footwork and reaction timing in Russia

His quota for the Tokyo Olympics was immediately disqualified after he failed the doping test.

However, the wrestler claims to have informed UWW officials about it.

“I had taken painkillers Mobizox and Voveran for a knee injury. I even informed the UWW officials about it. I am still clueless about how I tested positive.,” Malik said.

Sumit Malik asks for a detailed report of Sample B

Sumit Malik, a CWG 2018 gold medalist, has asked for a detailed report from WADA before he appeals to UWW.

Also Read: Ranking the Indian wrestlers according to their medal chances at Tokyo Olympics 2020

“We will ask for a reduced sanction. We are now waiting for the results to return,” the source said.

The reduced punishment could offer Sumit Malik the chance to defend his title at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Also Read: Ranking the Indian wrestlers according to their medal chances at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by Diptanil Roy