Tokyo Olympics-bound women freestyle wrestlers to attend national camp in Sonepat from Thursday 

Tokyo Olympics-bound Anshu Malik, India’s women freestyle wrestler in 57kg, suffered a temporary setback as her month-long visa wasn’t extended by the Hungarian government. She returned to India on Monday.

“Since the Hungarian government didn’t extend Anshu Malik’s visa in July, she had to cut short her European tour and return to India on Monday,” said a national coach familiar with the development.

Along with Anshu, chief women’s freestyle coach Kuldeep Malik too had to return to India.

Confirming the development, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said that to continue with the good work in Europe, a short Tokyo Olympics preparatory camp for women wrestlers will start on Thursday in Sonepat, Haryana. The camp will conclude on July 26.

“A short Olympic preparatory camp will start Thursday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Sonepat, Haryana. Since the national cadet camp is also in progress in Sonepat, there will not be any issue of sparring partners,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI told Sportskeeda.

Tokyo Olympic-bound women's freestyle wrestler Sonam Malik, who has qualified in 63kg and Seema Bisla, who will represent India in women’s 50kg at the Tokyo Olympics, will also attend the national camp in Sonepat.

“All three women wrestlers will report for the camp on Thursday. The wrestlers will stay in bio-bubble until their departure for Japan,” added Tomar.

Tokyo Olympics training camp to help Indian women wrestlers work on fitness and match preparations

While Anshu went to Europe for a short training stint in the first week of June, both Sonam and Seema skipped the European tour as they were nursing minor injuries.

Sonam sustained a knee injury at the Asian Olympic qualification tournament held in Almaty from April 9 to 11.

Since then Sonam has been undergoing rehabilitation at a wrestling training center in Kharkhoda, district Sonepat, under the supervision of Ajmer Singh, her personal coach.

“She has recovered from the knee injury sustained in April in Almaty. She has started her normal practice,” said Sonam’s coach.

Seema too was nursing a minor knee injury and skipped the World Ranking Series held in Warsaw, Poland from June 8 to 13. Seema practices in Gurgaon, Haryana.

“There is no injury issue. All three wrestlers are physically fit,” said Vinod.

Vinesh Phogat, who has qualified in the women’s 53kg for the Tokyo Olympics, has been training in Budapest, Hungary with her personal coach Woller Akos since April.

Vinesh will travel directly to the Tokyo Olympics from Hungary while Anshu, Sonam and Seema will fly from India.

Edited by Rohit Mishra