U17 World Wrestling Championships: Four Indian women wrestlers advance to gold medal bouts; Sainath Pardhi wins bronze

The third day of the U17 World Wrestling Championships turned out to be excellent for the Indian wrestlers as they clinched a bronze medal and assured India at least four medals as four Indian women wrestlers advanced to the gold medal bouts.

Aditi Kumar (43 kg), Neha (57 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), and Mansi Lather (73 kg) have reached the finals, which will take place on Thursday, August 22.

On the other hand, in Greco-Roman wrestling, Kedar Ashok Kamble (45 kg) suffered a defeat to Bekzhan Beishembaev by 4-12 in the repechage round. Meanwhile, Sainath Pardhi (51 kg) secured the bronze medal after defeating Domenic Michael by 7-1 in the repechage and Yerassyl Mussan by 3-1 in the bronze medal bout.

Trending

India have won two medals so far at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2024

Earlier on Day 2, Ronak Dahiya (110 kg) went on to win the bronze medal after defeating Turkey’s Capkan Emrullah by 6-1.

Shifting focus to women's wrestling at the U17 World Wrestling Championships, Aditi Kumari defeated Karolina Shperyk by 10-0 in the qualification round in the 43 kg weight category. In the quarter-final, she stunned Mareim Ahmed by 4-2.

In the semi-final, she defeated Aleksandra Berezovskaia by 8-2 to advance to the gold medal bout, scheduled for Thursday, August 22.

In the 57 kg weight category, Neha defeated Mairi Mani by 6-0 in the Round of 16 to make the cut for the quarter-final, where she defeated Miranda Kapanadze by 10-0. In the semi-final, she stunned Anna Stratan by 8-4 to move to the gold medal bout.

In the 65 kg weight category, Pulkit defeated Ayla Sahin by 9-2 in the qualification round. In the Round of 16, she bagged a win over Ling Cai by 9-1. In the quarter-final, she stunned Juliana Catanzaro by 9-0. Subsequently in the semi-final, she defeated Maram Mohamed by 3-0.

In the 73 kg weight category, Mansi Lather defeated Lotta Englich by 11-0 in the qualification round. Later, she defeated Piper Meredith Fowler by 6-0 in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, she defeated Khrystyna Demchuk by 12-2.

On Thursday, August 22, Bala Raj (40 kg), Shrutika Shivaji Patil (46 kg), Muskan (53 kg), Rajnita (61 kg), and Kajal (69 kg) will compete in the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback