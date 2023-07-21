U20 Asian Wrestling Championships: Indian women's wrestling team earns first place with 9 medals

Indian contingent continues to shine in U20 Asian Wrestling Championships with back-to-back praiseworthy performances. The wrestlers, competing in various categories, are collecting esteemed medals, not only adding to India's medal haul and reputation but also earning worldwide fame and respect.

According to the latest update coming from India's women's wrestling teams, the participating ladies have stunned the masses with bright performances in multiple weight categories.

Upon combining, the team India earned first place in U20 Asian Wrestling Championship, adding five gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals under their belt.

These well-deserving and hard-fought medals show the women's concentration toward the sport and all the hard work they have put in to compete on the grand stage. Their success gives one of the reasons for their country to celebrate and feel proud.

Among the winners, Nitika proved her mettle in the 59kg weight category which earned her a shining gold medal. She earned first place which proves that she must have overpowered all of her rivals in a fierce competition.

Similarly, another amateur athlete Savita, fighting in the 62kg weight category, dominated all of her opponents. Her dedication gave her first place on the podium to celebrate and a gold medal in her necklace to relish.

Apart from Nitika and Savita, Reena also showed her worth. While battling it out in the 57kg weight category, she dominated the competitors which earned her a gold medal and a top place on the podium.

Moreover, Harshita, who fought in the 72kg weight category, challenged all of her opponents. Eventually, she dominated the ring and won a deserving gold medal to add to India's medal tally.

5 out of 9 Indian wrestlers win gold in U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Since five of the nine women's wrestlers brought gold, the list also includes the name of Priya. Contending in the 76kg weight category, she vies for the top place while playing out others.

The silver medalists' list for the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships includes the names of Antim and Jyoti, who were taking part in the 65 and 55kg weight categories, respectively. They were honored with second place on the podium as a result of their passion.

As far as the bronze medal list is considered, it also includes two of the Indian wrestlers so far. The names include Arju and Priyanshi, wrestling in 68kg and 50kg weight categories, sequentially.

These passionate women's wrestlers, who shone in U20 Asian Wrestling Championships, are striving to carry on these performances in the upcoming tournaments.