U23 Asian Wrestling Championships: Women wrestlers grab 3 silver and 1 bronze on Day 3

The women wrestlers continued to impress on Day 3 of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 as they added three silver medals and one bronze to India's medal tally. The young wrestlers have dominated the Indian medals tally right from Day 1.

On Day 3, four wrestlers showcased their talent to grab four medals. Tamanna faced China's Li Deng in the final of the 53kg weight category. The Indian wrestler lost the game by 6-17 to settle for silver.

In the 57kg weight category, Rajni faced Kexin Hong in the final. Hong proved too good for the Indian star as she defeated Rajni 10-0.

Nitika's impressive run in the 62kg weight category was ended by Lili in the semi-finals. However, Nitika ended the tournament on a high note by defeating Hsin Ping Pai in the bronze medal match.

Bhateri fought a thriller against Enkhjin Tuvshinjargal in the final of the 65kg weight category. The Indian wrestler lost the match 2-3 (VFA).

Earlier on Day 2, Indian women grabbed three gold medals and one silver. Neelam, Anjli and Harshita returned with gold medals for their respective weight categories, while Radhika settled for silver.

Women's team shines; wins the team title in U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

SAI Media @Media_SAI Women's Wrestling Team shines at the U 23 Asian Wrestling🤼‍♀ Championships 2023 🥳 and bag the Team title over , & others 🥳



The Women's Team delivers a total of 🏅, which includes 🥇, 🥈& 🥉



Congratulations to everyone 🥳

More power to you GIRLS! TheWomen's Wrestling Team shines at the U 23 Asian Wrestling🤼‍♀ Championships 2023 🥳 and bag the Team title over& others 🥳The Women's Team delivers a total of🏅, which includes🥇,🥈&Congratulations to everyone 🥳More power to you GIRLS! The 🇮🇳 Women's Wrestling Team shines at the U 23 Asian Wrestling🤼‍♀ Championships 2023 🥳 and bag the Team title over 🇨🇳, 🇰🇿 & others 🥳The Women's Team delivers a total of 8⃣🏅, which includes 3⃣🥇, 4⃣🥈& 1⃣🥉Congratulations to everyone 🥳More power to you GIRLS! https://t.co/UkrcfiovUs

The women's team lifted the team title in the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships after finishing ahead of China and Kazakhstan in the team rankings. India ended with three gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze across 10 categories. Overall, India fetched 191 points to end at the top while China grabbed 165 points.

For each gold medal, the team fetched 25 points. For the silver medal, there were 20 points on offer and for the bronze medal, 15 points were awarded.

Notably, the women's U17 wrestling team also won the team title after finishing ahead of Japan and China in the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships. The Indian U17 wrestlers were the only team to cross 200 points in this year's championships.

The Indian wrestlers had an impressive run and finished with 220 points. Japan finished second as they grabbed 149 points. India dominated the medal tally, ending the championships with six gold medals across 10 different weight categories.

Read: Women wrestlers win three gold and one silver in U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

Poll : 0 votes