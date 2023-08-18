Vinesh Phogat undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai, promises strong comeback

Indian wrestling delight Vinesh Phogat was forced to withdraw from the Asian Games due to a knee injury that has affected her competitive goals. To discourse the topic, Phogat experienced a surgical procedure in Mumbai on Thursday, sharing her decisiveness to return to the wrestling arena with revitalised stamina.

Amid her practicum regimen for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Phogat underwent a hapless lapse when she upheld the knee injury on August 13. This incredible development scrambled her aspirations to instantly partake in the Games and fend her standing as a gold medalist from the earlier edition. The injury also affected her aggressive role in the rally against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Phogat disseminated a poignant image alongside her surgeon, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. Expressing her thankfulness, she wrote:

"Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you for everything, sir. I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead."

Vinesh Phogat's replacement announced for Asian Games 2023

In the glare of Phogat's unhappy sidelining, Antim Panghal has been designated as her substitute for the Asian Games 2023. As the U-20 world champion, Panghal booked her spot through the selection trials and was initially named as a stand-in player. Now, she steps up to portray India in the women's 53kg category at the Games.

Vinesh Phogat herself conveyed the melancholy news of her injury and withdrawal. She conveyed her deep disappointment at being incapable to retain her Asian Games Gold medal, which she had triumphantly accomplished in 2018. She communicated that surgery was the only possibility for recovery, with the procedure scheduled for August 17.

Despite this lapse, Vinesh Phogat stays tenacious in her dedication to return to the mat stronger than before, fueled by the inexhaustible backing of her fans. She strives to funnel her determination towards equipping for the Paris 2024 Olympics, pursuing the potency that comes from her affectionate fan base.