"Well done champ!" - Twitter lauds Ravi Kumar for winning a silver medal on his Olympic debut

Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's brilliance in the 2021 Olympics was ended by Zaur Uguev in the final. In what was an evenly matched bout, Ravi Kumar was beaten 7-4 by the reigning world champion.

The Russian was absolutely brilliant and completely locked up the Indian with some stunning moves. Here's more on what happened during the bout.

Ravi Kumar bows out of the Olympics with a silver

Ravi Kumar came into the final with hopes of clinching India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling. He had a stunning run until the final, but fell short of defeating Uguev.

The first round didn't have much action, as both wrestlers kept a defensive stance. However, Uguev still managed a takedown and also pushed the Indian out of the scoring area, ensuring himself of 4 points. Ravi won 2 points after executing a takedown.

The second round was going to be an interesting affair. Ravi Kumar was trailing and needed a big move to make a comeback. Zaur held on to his lead and also scored 3 more to make things very difficult for India. Ravi's effort went in vain as he was locked in a brilliant move by Zaur in the final seconds of the bout.

Fans react to Ravi Kumar Dahiya's brilliant effort in the final

Indian fans loved Ravi Kumar's brilliant run to the final. He entertained the fans by pulling off one of the most outrageous pin downs of the Olympics. The silver medal is definitely a positive for him as he still has a long way to go in his career. Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the fantastic efforts put in by him to win the silver medal.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !!

Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OuthaKWzRI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a remarkable wrestler! His fighting spirit and tenacity are outstanding. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020. India takes great pride in his accomplishments. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

What a moment of joy for India.



Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya brings home the #silver medal for the country at the #Olympics



You gave a tough fight! pic.twitter.com/ApZrpwpnKX — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 5, 2021

🥈𝕊𝕀𝕃𝕍𝔼ℝ 𝔽𝕆ℝ 𝕀ℕ𝔻𝕀𝔸



Ravi Kumar Dahiya, your Silver in Tokyo will spark the golden era of Indian wrestling. India is proud of you! 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JWKJNm6vaO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are a WINNER 🏆🎉



Kudos to your efforts👏



Congratulations on bagging silver🥈 in Freestyle #Wrestling in 57 kg category in #Tokyo2020. Well done 👍.



We are proud of you 🇮🇳#Olympics pic.twitter.com/VRO4bC7gkc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 5, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on winning the silver medal for India at #Tokyo2020. India is proud of You.



Best wishes for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/ILaTUGBlmk — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Fought like a true tiger!



So proud! Brining the medal glory to the country! pic.twitter.com/VAADJ2arnG — Varun Jhaveri (@Varun_Jhaveri) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to Ravi Kumar Dahiya ji for winning Silver Medal on his Olympic debut. The fighting spirit shown is just phenomenal. Great signs for India. We are proud of you. #RaviKumarDahiya #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/ZlNIOewJwa — Nisith Pramanik (@NisithPramanik) August 5, 2021

He was 2-9 down. Against the world champion. The momentum was against him. His opponent dug his teeth in and bit a chunk off his arm. Time was running out. They were already phrasing his obituary. But he wasn't done yet.



There's nothing called Badly Bruised if you win. pic.twitter.com/f4EpCrdOxz — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Ravi Kumar Dahiya on winning #Teamindia a Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020 .A fantastic achievement. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2021

Hearty congratulations to Ravi Kumar Dahiya on winning the Silver medal in 57 kg freestyle Wrestling for Men. Perhaps it wasn’t our day at the final today but you have given a tough fight against Zavur Oguev of ROC. You have made the country proud. pic.twitter.com/AF51bgyeCh — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya gets silver in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q3zwgLCMY5 — ♥ 🇯 🇴 🇭 🇳 🇾 _🇿 🇮 🇩 ❤️ (@Johny_mera_name) August 5, 2021

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is just 23-year-old, in his first #Olympics has won silver medal in #Tokyo2020 in #Wrestling. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 5, 2021

