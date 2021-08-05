"Well done champ!" - Twitter lauds Ravi Kumar for winning a silver medal on his Olympic debut

Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya's brilliance in the 2021 Olympics was ended by Zaur Uguev in the final. In what was an evenly matched bout, Ravi Kumar was beaten 7-4 by the reigning world champion.
The Russian was absolutely brilliant and completely locked up the Indian with some stunning moves. Here's more on what happened during the bout.
Ravi Kumar bows out of the Olympics with a silver
Ravi Kumar came into the final with hopes of clinching India's first-ever gold medal in wrestling. He had a stunning run until the final, but fell short of defeating Uguev.
The first round didn't have much action, as both wrestlers kept a defensive stance. However, Uguev still managed a takedown and also pushed the Indian out of the scoring area, ensuring himself of 4 points. Ravi won 2 points after executing a takedown.
The second round was going to be an interesting affair. Ravi Kumar was trailing and needed a big move to make a comeback. Zaur held on to his lead and also scored 3 more to make things very difficult for India. Ravi's effort went in vain as he was locked in a brilliant move by Zaur in the final seconds of the bout.
Fans react to Ravi Kumar Dahiya's brilliant effort in the final
Indian fans loved Ravi Kumar's brilliant run to the final. He entertained the fans by pulling off one of the most outrageous pin downs of the Olympics. The silver medal is definitely a positive for him as he still has a long way to go in his career. Fans poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the fantastic efforts put in by him to win the silver medal.