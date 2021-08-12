WFI to appoint new coach for Bajrang Punia, will continue with Ravi Dahiya’s foreign coach

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to look for new foreign coaches after a disappointing outing at the Olympics. Bajrang Punia’s coach Shako Bentinidis is among the few whose contract is unlikely to be renewed for another Olympic cycle.

“We were not happy with how the wrestlers performed at the Olympics. It was the best contingent and they were amongst the best. Yet we managed just two medals. The contract was until this Olympics. Now, we don’t wish to continue with the same set of coaches,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh had claimed that Indian wrestlers would surpass their London 2012 performance and win more than two medals in Tokyo.

However, the predictions fell flat after only Ravi Dahiya (silver in 57 kg) and Bajrang Punia (bronze in 65 kg) finished on the podium.

The federation was unhappy with Bajrang Punia, who wrestled in the Ali Aliyev tournament in June despite national coach Jagmander Singh advising him not to. Bajrang injured his knee in the tournament and eventually struggled at the Olympics.

READ: WFI suspends Vinesh Phogat “temporarily”

Besides Shako, Vinesh Phogat’s coach Woller Akos too will not get accreditation to work with WFI. Deepak Punia’s coach Murad Gaidarov, on the other hand, was terminated immediately after an indiscipline incident at the Games village.

WFI has decided to take the recruitment into their own hands. They believe the players and organizations like OGQ and JSW do not know who is right for the job.

“This time, we will recruit the coaches. The players and organizations have no idea if the coach they are hiring is right for the job or not. We will do a proper background check before giving the appointment letter. We are already in talks with two coaches. These are still initial discussions. Let’s hope things go well,” Tomar added.

However, the federation was happy with Ravi Dahiya’s coach Kamal Malikhov and is planning to renew his contract.

“He delivered to our expectations. We have got the feedback that he is a team’s man and understands Ravi really well. Everyone is happy with him, so we plan to give him a new contract,” Tomar said.

Earlier, WFI had ended the contract of Greco Roman foreign coach Temo Kazarishvili after no Indian booked an Olympic quota.

WFI to hold senior national championship in December

Meanwhile, the national camps at Sports Authority of India's Sonepat and Lucknow centers are likely to resume by the end of August. The federation is also planning to host the U23 nationals in September, while the senior national championship will be held in December.

Edited by SANJAY K K