WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slaps wrestler at U15 Nationals

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hogged media headlines for slapping a grappler during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championship in Ranchi. Singh attracted controversy in connection with the incident. The youngster was found guilty of age fraud and and was disqualified from the tournament.

The wrestler repeatedly insisted on competing even after being disqualified for being overaged and created a ruckus.

The incident was taken into notice when a video of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh slapping the wrestler, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, started doing rounds on social media.

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh defends slapping wrestler, says it was 'case of age fraud':

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated that he lost his cool when the wrestler, despite being informed about the disqualification, started to misbehave at the venue.

Singh, while talking to the media, said:

"This boy came over to the stage and urged to take part in the championship while he was found guilty of age fraud. I didn't allow him and politely told him to go down from the stage as we have already disqualified more wrestlers who were found guilty of doing age fraud and they all belong from UP. Not only from UP, I didn't allow any player who is over age whether he belongs from Delhi, Haryana or any state. If I start doing this on basis of states then I can't develop wrestling in the country. The young boy took his disqualification on his ego and he jumped up on stage and urged to allow him to take part," said WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling Federation of India secretary Vindo Tomar extended his support to WFI President Singh. Tomar stated that the grappler was informed and was still being stubborn about participation in the tournament.

"Our president clearly told him that he cannot take part in this but he starts misbehaving with him and starts arguing to let him allow to play as he belongs to his own state UP. But he clearly denied him by saying if he allows him to play then he has to give immunity to other states wrestlers," added Vindo Tomar Secretary, Wrestling Federation of India.

