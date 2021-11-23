Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat pulls out of Commonwealth Championship

Sangeeta Phogat has decided to skip the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in Pretoria, South Africa from December 3 to 5.

Sangeeta Phogat, who won gold in the 62kg weight category at the senior nationals held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, will be replaced by Manisha.

It has been learnt that the wrestler, who is the wife of Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, has cited knee pain as the reason.

“Sangeeta is suffering from knee pain and after consulting the doctor she decided to skip the upcoming wrestling competition. Our focus is the Commonwealth and Asian Games, so it is necessary to stay injury free,” a source told Sportskeeda.

The youngest of the famed Phogat sisters made her comeback to wrestling in August at the selection trials for the world wrestling championships. A rusty-looking Sangeeta, Phogat managed to win her opening bout in Oslo. However, she could not keep up the momentum and was knocked out by Tokyo Olympian Lais Nunes Oliveira of Brazil.

Sangeeta Phogat, though, improved on her stamina and speed and looked a bit more comfortable during the nationals. With Bajrang Punia in her coach’s corner, she knew exactly what to do.

“He is very supportive. If it had not been for him, I don’t know how much my comeback would have been successful. He is very motivating and a great coach,” Sangeeta Phogat said after her nationals gold win.

Sangeeta Phogat out, Geeta Phogat ready for big comeback

What is Indian women’s wrestling team without a Phogat amongst them? It feels incomplete. Worry not as there is another Phogat who will be taking the flight to South Africa.

While Sangeeta Phogat has decided to withdraw, Geeta Phogat is all set to make her comeback on the international stage.

Geeta Phogat, who is now the mother of two-year-old son Arjun, made an inspiring return to wrestling at the Nationals this month. She lost to world championship bronze medalist Sarita Mor in 59kg and clinched a silver medal.

She will be competing in the non-Olympic weight category for the international event, but plans to move down to 57kg for the marquee competitions next year.

