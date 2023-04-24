The protesting Indian wrestlers got a breakthrough after the Sports Ministry stalled the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and ordered the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take control of the body.

The Ministry also directed the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee, conduct elections within 45 days and to look after the daily affairs of the federation.

The move comes after Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other top Indian wrestlers resumed their protests and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the panel that investigated sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protest, a second in three months, demanded immediate action against the WFI president, who is a Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Fresh elections of wrestling body be conducted under a neutral body

The Indian Olympic Association has been directed to stall the May 7th election and conduct fresh elections of the wrestling federation under a neutral body.

A letter from the Sports Ministry to IOA president PT Usha directed the association to also make sure the athletes are not disturbed in any way.

"It is understood that the election to the EC (of Wrestling Federation of India) has been scheduled on 07th May 2023. In this regard, considering the current situation, it is expedient that the said election process should be treated as null and void, and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/Returning Officer," the letter read.

The letter added that the IOA must also make suitable interim arrangements for managing the affairs of the WFI.

"A transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Committee may be constituted by the IOA to conduct the election of the Executive Council of WFI within 45 days of its formation and to manage the affairs of WFI, including selection of athletes and making of entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events for the interim period till the next EC takes charge," the letter added.

For the record, Brij Bhushan has served as the president of Wrestling Federation of India for 12 years, with three terms of four years, and is ineligible to apply for the post again under the Sports Code.

