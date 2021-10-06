Wrestling World Championships: Sarita Mor, Anshu Malik advance to semifinal

Indian wrestler Sarita Mor defeated Germany's Sandra Paruszewski 3-1 to secure a semi-final berth at the Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Peru.

Apart from Sarita, wrestler Anshu Malik also progressed to the last-four stage of the competition. Anshu outweighed Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 in the quarterfinals of the women's 57kg category.

Sarita conceded the only scoring point of the match had to be a take-down move in the second half. She did not let Linda play her natural game. With her Canadian opponent locked in, the Indian grappler had the upper hand on the given day.

After a continuous dismal run at the Wrestling World Championships, Indian grapplers Sarita and Anshu have kept the nation's medal hopes alive.

Sarita will now square off against reigning European champion Bilyana Zhivkova Duodova of Bulgaria for a place in the historic final.

Indian wrestler Sarita Mor pulled off a stunner to upset defending champion Linda Morais to find a place in the quarterfinals. The reigning Asian champion swept up a tactical 8-2 win in the 59kg pre-quarterfinals bout on Wednesday.

Sports Desk @Shuvo10976159 SARITA of 🇮🇳 scored superb win over Linda MORAIS(CAN) to reach quarterfinal in womens wrestling 59kg category at world wrestling championships. #WrestleOslo SARITA of 🇮🇳 scored superb win over Linda MORAIS(CAN) to reach quarterfinal in womens wrestling 59kg category at world wrestling championships. #WrestleOslo https://t.co/rj5ktOn7cU

Meanwhile, it was an easy win for Anshu in the pre-quarters against Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova. Anshu defeated Nilufar on technical superiority 15 - 5.

Anshu will be up against Solomiia Vynnyk of Ukraine in the semifinal encounter.

JSW Sports @jswsports #WrestleOslo Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Sarita Mor (59 kg) are through to the World Wrestling Championship semifinals. 💥Sarita beat Sandra Paruszewski 🇩🇪 3-1 and Anshu defeated Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 🇲🇳 5-1 in their respective quarterfinal bouts. 💯 #BetterEveryday 🇮🇳 #Wrestling Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Sarita Mor (59 kg) are through to the World Wrestling Championship semifinals. 💥Sarita beat Sandra Paruszewski 🇩🇪 3-1 and Anshu defeated Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 🇲🇳 5-1 in their respective quarterfinal bouts. 💯#BetterEveryday🇮🇳 #Wrestling #WrestleOslo

Other female wrestlers who suffered defeat at the Wrestling World Championships on day 5:

The 2020 Asian champion Divya fought well in both bouts and managed to writhe out of difficult positions numerous times.

In the 72kg, Divya Kakran stunned Kseniia Burakova with a 'win by fall' 5-4.

Unfortunately she lost her bout against Japan's Under-23 world champion Masako Furuich 0-10. What cost Divya her match had to be the hurried moves and over aggression against the Japanese opponent on Wednesday.

In the 76kg bout, Kiran won her repechage round against Turkey’s Aysegul Ozbege to reach bronze play-off whereas, in the 53kg match Pooja Jatt lost her repechage by fall to Ecuador’s Luisa Elizabeth Melendres.

