Yogeshwar Dutt feels Bajrang Punia can win Tokyo Olympics medal, says “there is no one at his level”

Bajrang Punia has a trophy cabinet full of medals at his home in Sonepat, starting with the 2010 Cadet Asian Championship gold medal. He has a medal from almost every competition he has entered and now has sights on the Olympic medal in Tokyo.

His mentor and 2012 London Games bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt feels Bajrang Punia has the skills to continue India’s medal-winning streak at the Games.

This is what Yogeshwar Dutt said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

“He has done well so far. All he needs to do is stay switched on for some more time, and it will translate into a medal at the Olympics,”

Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia share a unique relationship. More than competitors, the duo have a bond of mentor and apprentice.

Bajrang grew up watching Yogeshwar and was mesmerized by his work ethic. It was then that while a majority of wrestlers of Bajrang’s generation dreamt of emulating Sushil Kumar (twin Olympic medalist), he wanted to surpass Yogeshwar. And the latter believes it can happen at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have always told him, the more focused he will be towards wrestling, the better his chances will be at the Olympics. He can compete with the same intensity throughout a bout. It’s a rare skill set in our sports,” says Yogeshwar Dutt.

Bajrang Punia has been one of the busiest and successful wrestlers in the world in the past three years. Having fought 75 bouts, he has won 65 of them. The Indian wrestler has been a reckoning force in the 65kg category.

Yogeshwar Dutt believes the strength and stamina the 27-year-old possesses is extraordinary. His relentless attacks and finding scoring opportunities in the six-minute bout has earned him the title “The Tank”.

“Bajrang possesses extraordinary power and stamina. I doubt there is anyone out there who can match up with him in this regard,” Yogeshwar Dutt says.

Bajrang Punia has often credited Yogeshwar Dutt for helping him make a strong base. The Indian wrestler got his chance to work up close with his idol back in 2008 when he shifted to Chhatrasal Stadium. Initially, he would just observe Yogeshwar training.

“I would only watch him in my early days because I used to wrestle in the 42 kg, while he (Yogeshwar) was competing in 60kg,” Bajrang Punia recalls.

For four years, the Tokyo Olympic-bound wrestler observed his idol sweating it out on the mat. Then in 2012, after winning a gold medal in the nationals, he started sparring with “Yogi bhai”.

“He would guide me and correct me if my technique was wrong somewhere. He still supports me even today,” the three-time world medalist says.

Yogeshwar Dutt’s advice to Bajrang Punia

In 2018, Yogeshwar announced his retirement to make way for the rising Bajrang Punia in 65 kg. He recalls it was not a tough decision as he believed it was time to start preparing his favorite student for the Olympics.

“It was important that Bajrang started preparing for an Olympic medal. I knew I couldn’t continue until 2020, so it was better to show support to Bajrang. He will be a strong contender for gold at the Tokyo Olympics,” Yogeshwar Dutt says.

However, the 38-year-old has also given word of caution to Bajrang Punia. He says he should focus on his leg defense as it is a weakness everyone knows about.

Leg defence now Bajrang Punia’s strength

Bajrang Punia’s coach Shako Bentinidis thinks otherwise. Although he agrees it is a chink in Bajrang’s armor, they have found a way to make it their strength.

“It is good everyone knows it is his weakness. This gives us a headstart. We know they will try to exploit it. So, when they do, we will look for counters,” Shako tells Sportskeeda.

Both Bajrang and Shako have been training in Vladikavkaz, Russia. Bajrang will enter the Tokyo Olympics as the second seed.

India at Olympics: Wrestling

India will field seven wrestlers at the Tokyo Olympics, including Bajrang Punia. The others are Seema Bisla (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sonam Malik (62 kg) in women's category. Ravi Dahiya (57 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) will compete in men's freestyle.

