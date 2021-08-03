OE Tigreros Urbano: All you need to know about Ravi Dahiya's opponent in his next Olympics wrestling match

Tigreros Urbano will be the first challenge for India's Ravi Dahiya in the 57kg men's freestyle category at the Olympics 2021. The draw for the competition was completed today and the Indian grappler will be up against Urbano on the 4th of August.

The 24-year-old wrestler from Colombia has had a meteoric rise in the world of wrestling over the past three years and has been one of the most promising talents in the Pan-Am Games. We take a look at a few things that you need to know about the wrestler from South America.

#1 How Ravi Dahiya's opponent Tigreros Urbano took up wrestling

Urbano was inspired to take up the sport of wrestling as a mode of self defense. In an interview once, Urbano had mentioned that he got into a brawl with a kid from his neighborhood and that motivated him to start practicing wrestling.

#2 Tigreros Urbano's dream

The Colombian wrestler has been hugely supported by his mother throughout his journey. He says that her influence has had a major impact on his life. The 24-year-old aspires to win a medal at the Olympics for his country and his mother.

#3 Tigreros Urbano's medals and achievements

The Colombian boxer has been in good form in 2019 and 2021. The grappler stood second in the Pan American Championships in 2019 and 2018. He managed to finish 9th at the 2019 world championships in Nur-Sultan. Apart from this, Urbano has also represented his country at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games where he just missed out on a podium and finished 4th.

57 MFS

🥇- Reineri ANDREU ORTEGA (CUB)

🥈- Oscar Eduardo TIGREROS URBANO (COL)

🥉- Thomas Patrick GILMAN (USA)

🥉- Juan Rubelin RAMIREZ BELTRE (DOM)#PanAm2018 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) May 6, 2018

#4 Tigreros Urbano's world ranking

The Colombian is the World No. 7 in the 57kg weight category while India's Ravi Dahiya is ranked 4th.

#5 Tigreros Urbano's head-to-head record against Ravi Dahiya

Tomorrow's match between the two will be their first clash. If the rankings are anything to go by, the Indian holds the edge over his counterpart. However, that is seldom of any value once the match begins on the mat.

Ravi Dahiya will look to begin his campaign with a win and qualify for the next round. He is part of a strong contingent that is expected to bring back medals for India. Whether Dahiya succeeds in doing that remains to be seen.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by Prem Deshpande